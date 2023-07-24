America Ferrera's Husband In Barbie Is Actually Her Real-Life Hubby Of 12 Years

If you have seen Greta Gerwig’s Barbie or even just the trailers for the movie, you will recognize America Ferrera as a fairly pivotal character in the film. Starring in one of the biggest films of the year is obviously a big deal for everyone involved, and in Ferrera’s case it’s actually a bit of a family affair. Off the big screen, Ferrera is a mother to two children with her husband Ryan Piers Williams, who we actually see a glimpse of in Barbie. Here’s what else you need to know about Ferrera’s family.

America Ferrera’s husband is in Barbie.

The Superstore star isn’t the only member of her family to star in Barbie. Her husband, actor and director Ryan Piers Williams, is also in the film. In fact, he plays her character’s husband who’s very busy practicing Spanish on Duolingo. It’s a sweet little wink of a cameo that fans of the star will appreciate, and it really shouldn’t come as a surprise that the pair are working together. Especially considering they originally met on set almost two decades ago.

Ferrera met her husband when he was casting a short film.

Ferrera met Williams when she was an undergraduate student back in 2005 at the University of Southern California. He was making a short film called Muertas about the ongoing murders of women and young girls in Juarez, Mexico, and she was cast in his film. The two started dating soon after, and were engaged by June 2010.

They’ve been married for over a decade.

Ferrera and Williams married in Chappaqua, New York in 2011, at the home of her Ugly Betty co-star Vanessa Williams. Her other co-star, Judith Light, officiated their nuptials. The pair are still going strong after more than a decade together, as evidenced by Ferrera’s 10 year anniversary post for her husband in 2021 reading, “10 years married, 16 years of adventuring, growing and building a life together. You’re an amazing husband and the most remarkable father. How’d I get so lucky? I love you.”

Their son Sebastian was born in 2018.

Ferrera and Williams became first time parents when they welcomed their son Sebastian (Baz) in May 2018. “When 2 become 3...Welcome Sebastian Piers Williams - aka Baz! Mom, Dad, and Baby are happy, healthy and totally in love!” she wrote in an Instagram Story about her son’s birth at the time. The couple have been careful not to share photos of their son, but she has certainly shared some relatable posts about breastfeeding, multitasking, and more.

Their daughter Lucia was born in May 2020.

Ferrera and Williams welcomed their youngest child, daughter Lucia, on May 4, 2020. “LUCIA MARISOL WILLIAMS arrived on May 4th to give me my Mother’s Day hugs and kisses herself,” Ferrera captioned a since-deleted photo of her newborn's hand holding onto hers. “Mama, Dada & Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family.”

Her kids don’t know she was in the Barbie movie.

In an interview with People last October, Ferrera admitted that 3-year-old Lucia and 5-year-old Sebastian didn’t really understand that their mom was in the Barbie movie. “They don't really have any context for it,” Ferrera told the magazine at the time. “So one day [they might care]. But not now, they're still too young.”

They will definitely care one day, especially since both of their parents are in the movie.