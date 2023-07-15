If there’s a more highly anticipated movie coming out this year than Barbie, I don’t think I’ve heard of it. It’s the perfect storm of everything that just hits right. First you’ve got the nostalgia of the actual doll Barbie, who has been around for more than 60 years in all sorts of versions. Then you have director Greta Gerwig of Little Women and Lady Bird fame, who just seems to sort of know exactly what we want. Gerwig brings an incredible attention to detail to Barbie Land, where the hot pink doll houses (complete with slide from the bedroom straight into the pool) come to life in the most satisfying way possible. So we can all live out our pink Barbiecore fantasy for real.

While all of these elements have us excited, ultimately, it’s the cast that really has us ready to line up to see Barbie on July 21. The casting of these Barbies (and also Kens) coming to life was the top priority for Gerwig, who told TIME that she had her own very personal relationship with the iconic dolls. “I played with dolls too long,” the 39-year-old director said. “I was still doing it in junior high. Kids were drinking, and I was playing with dolls.” While her mother was less than impressed with her Barbie fascination, the rest of us get to reap the rewards with a movie experience as pink and colorful and unique as Barbie herself.

So without further ado, here’s a look at who is playing who in the new Barbie movie.

Margot Robbie as Barbie Margot Robbie looks hilarious as Barbie. Barbie Movie There are all sorts of different Barbies living in Barbie Land, but the most Barbie of them all is this Barbie. The “everything” Barbie, played by Margot Robbie, is the doll who drives the story here. And Oscar-nominated Robbie, best known for roles in movies like I, Tonya, Suicide Squad, and Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, is up for the challenge. She serves as one of the producers of the film, and even had a request for Gerwig when it came to Barbie’s Dreamhouse. She’s the reason we get to see the slide come out of Barbie’s bedroom. And for that, let us be truly thankful.

Ryan Gosling as Ken Ryan Gosling plays against type as Ken. Barbie Movie Ryan Gosling was the “only choice” for Ken, as far as director Gerwig and producer Robbie were concerned. “It was only ever Ryan Gosling,” Gerwig told Rolling Stone in an interview. “Margot and I wouldn't take no for an answer.” For his part Gosling, who is perhaps better known for more serious, action-driven roles in movies like Drive, The Gray Man, and Blade Runner 2049, had his own motivation for doing the movie. “This has been coming my whole life,” Gosling told Variety back in 2022. “I think a lot of Kens will feel seen when they see this. Gotta do it for the Kens of the world. Nobody plays with Kens!”

America Ferrera as a human. America Ferrera plays a human being. Barbie Movie America Ferrera plays a sensible human who meets Barbie (and also Ken) in the real world, a role that feels tailor-made for the actress who we know so well from shows like Superstore, Ugly Betty, and, of course, Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.

Issa Rae as President Barbie Issa Rae is President of Barbieland. https://www.barbie-themovie.net/gallery/ Barbie Land has a president, and that president is Issa Rae. The Insecure and Rap Sh!t star opened up about what it felt like to become a Barbie herself, and it’s been an eye-opening experience. “There's just such a playful nature to this film and to obviously even being a Barbie, people are literally playing with you,” she told E! News. “So, to imagine myself as being controlled by a child while being President made things just a lot more fun and nimbler and flexible and ridiculous in a way that I love.”

Dua Lipa as Mermaid Barbie Dua Lipa is a mermaid in ‘Barbie.’ Barbie Movie Not only is singer Dua Lipa on the Barbie soundtrack with her hit single “Dance The Night,” she also plays a Barbie who is a mermaid in the film. While the cast have kept their roles in the film a secret, this will actually be the first time Dua Lipa has an acting credit to her name. Seriously impressive.

Simu Liu as Another Ken Simu Liu is another Ken. Barbie Movie Ryan Gosling is not the only Ken in town. There are several, including Simu Liu who appears in the Barbie trailer to be something of a rival, as Kens go. The Chinese-Canadian actor has starred in action-packed movies like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings but also on television in Kim’s Convenience. He has range. So it makes sense that he’s playing a Ken.

Helen Mirren as The Narrator Helen Mirren is a narrator, but is she a Barbie? Barbie Movie If you notice that the narrator for the Barbie movie sounds especially melodious, it’s because Dame Helen Mirren, star of everything, is the official narrator. You know the Oscar winner for her roles in The Queen, 1923, Red, and Calendar Girls to name just a few. Whether or not she’s a Barbie herself remains to be seen.

Nicola Coughlan as Diplomat Barbie Nicola Coughlan is a glamorous diplomat Barbie. Barbie Movie Nicola Coughlan of Bridgerton and Derry Girls fame joins the Barbie cast as a Diplomat. We don’t know much beyond the fact that she wears a very fancy dress that looks a bit like a prom dress from the ‘80s, but she’s already proven to be a comedic talent. Plus her hair looks great with all the pink.

Kate McKinnon as The Barbie Who Is Always In The Splits Kate McKinnon plays that Barbie we all drew on. Barbie Movie Kate McKinnon plays the most relatable Barbie of all, the “Barbie who is always in the splits.” As Saturday Night Live legend McKinnon described it in an interview with Kelly Clarkson, “the one Barbie you designate as ‘her,’ where you cut their hair, burn their clothes, and draw on them.” This Barbie is the only one with outside knowledge of the real world, however, so she could really be called Street Smarts Barbie.

Emerald Fennell as Midge Emerald Fennell plays Barbie’s friend ‘Midge.’ Barbie English actress Emerald Fennell, who you might remember as Camilla Parker-Bowles in The Crown or for her Call The Midwife role, plays Barbie’s longtime best friend Midge. While we don’t know what’s going on with Midge in the movie, we do know that she was introduced as a “less sensual” option in 1963 for little kids to play with and that she came with a rounder face and bangs. So take from that what you will.

Michael Cera as the One and Only Allan Michael Cera plays Allan. Barbie Movie Michael Cera of Superbad and Arrested Development fame plays Allan, Ken’s longtime best friend. While Ken is cool and fun and gets to work at his job he just calls “beach,” Allan is his sidekick. He has been since 1964 when he was introduced to be Ken’s best man if he and Barbie ever got married. Also they could share clothes, which means they double their wardrobe. Allan is lucky enough to be the only one of his kind, and he sure looks happy about it.

Will Ferrell as a Toy CEO Will Ferrell seems like a bad guy in ‘Barbie.’ Barbie Movie Every movie needs a bad guy, and legendary comedian Will Ferrell might be it for Barbie. The Anchorman and Saturday Night Live alum plays an “insensitive” and “weird” toy CEO, as he explained to Variety, and he had nothing but praise for his time on set. “It is, in my humble opinion, the ultimate example of high art and low art,” Ferrell said of Barbie. “It’s a loving homage to the brand and, at the same time, couldn’t be more satirical — just an amazing comment on male patriarchy and women in society and why Barbie’s criticized and yet why every little girl still wants to play with Barbie. Boy, when I read it, I was like, ‘This is fantastic.'”

We are still in the dark about so much when it comes to Barbie, which is actually good. All we need to know is that we are in good hands with this cast. Whether you’re a Barbie or a Ken or a Midge or an Allan.

Barbie premieres in theaters on July 21, 2023.