The Best Moments From Barbie That Are Already Iconic

I saw Barbie on opening night. I wanted those lively-theater vibes, the ones we missed so much in 2020 and 2021 and still feel like an extra special treat. I wanted to see everyone dressed up in their pink-everything, Barbie-best, and I was not disappointed. And I wanted to see if Greta Gerwig — whose work I’ve loved for a long time (Frances Ha, anyone?) — could pull off the impossible acrobatics of making a movie that’s both subversive and bank-rolled by giant corporations like Mattel and Warner Brothers.
I don’t know if anyone could pull that off. And turns out, I kind of don’t care that Barbie doesn’t, because it’s a heck of a lot of fun and goodness knows we need a little fun. Gerwig, along with Margot Robbie, and a dizzyingly star-studded cast, kindly worked their patooties off to deliver a joyful, warm, and extremely pink hour and 54 minute-long celebration of girlhood, motherhood, and womanhood. The world was, apparently, so very ready for an old-school, summer blockbuster Movie Event and Barbie is exactly that. Oh, and it has to be said that Ryan Gosling as Ken worked harder than I’ve ever seen him work, and now my husband wants to explore the possibility of a world in which he wears tie-die hoodies — for these things, and the silly fun that is Barbie, I am grateful.
Though it’s hard to choose, here are some of my very favorite moments from Barbie. What were yours?
Note: Lots of spoilers for the Barbie movie are ahead (obviously!).
