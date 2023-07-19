Let's go party!

What To Wear To See The New Barbie Movie (Plastic Underwear Not Included)

Hint: there’s a lot of pink

Whether you’re going to see the new Barbie movie on opening night or waiting for a less-crowded weekend to watch Margot Robbie dazzle, there’s one thing you’re going to need: an outfit plan. Knowing what to wear to go see Barbie is a must. The incredibly popular doll is a fashion icon, so it’s kind of a must that you get a little glam to go see her on the big screen. (Or, at the very least, find a comfy tee with the Barbie logo on it.)

This list has everything you need to give yourself the ultimate Barbie lip and even hot pink shoes and bedazzled accessories to round it all out — make sure to have a Barbie mani/pedi, too. There’s a big selection of mommy-and-me matching Barbie looks available to shop right now too (including swimsuits for celebrating after you see the movie), as well as fun outfits that just bring the Barbie vibes, whether you want a retro feel or a bright Malibu Barbie look. Going to see Barbie should feel like a full-on event, and having yourself plenty of Barbie movie outfit inspo will make you feel like a true Barbie girl, in a Barbie world.

The perfect Barbie pink dress

Women's Sleeveless Puckered Knit Dress - A New Day
Target
Crinkle Gauze Flutter Sleeve Mini Shirtdress
Gap
Eyelet Belted Flutter Sleeve Swing Dress
Loft
Croft & Barrow Tie-Waist Button-Up Dress
Kohl's
MANER Women's Sequin Glitter Short Sleeve Mini Bodycon Dress
Amazon
Maxi Plisse Pleated Dress
Torrid
Colorblock Contrast Raglan Sleeve Dress
Bloomchic

Barbie is absolutely known for rocking pink, and these pink dresses are so fun for the Barbie movie premiere. There’s a glittery option for a night out with the girls (or a date night with your own Ken/Midge), some classic pink dresses, and even a super comfy one with raglan sleeves

Vintage & retro Barbie outfit inspo

Striped Contrast Dress
Bloomchic
Smak Parlour Pink & Orange Psychedelic Eye Mock Neck Dress
Unique Vintage
KILLREAL Women's Vintage Style 1950s Dress
Amazon
Mini Scuba Skater Set
Torrid
Antonio Melani Sabine Sweetheart Neck Taffeta Bubble Dress
Dillard's
Women's Off-Shoulder Flutter Half-Sleeve Ruched Mesh Cocktail Dress
Amazon
Linen-Blend Mini Dress
Gap

If you want to get even more specific with your Barbie vibes, try finding a dress that brings out some sweet retro and vintage Barbie feels. These dresses give off Malibu Barbie vibes, ‘70s and ‘80s Barbie vibes, and even a pink option with black-and-white stripes that reminds me of the original Barbie in her classic striped swimsuit. A lot of these make a big statement, but so does Barbie.

Barbie tees and tops

Beach Barbie T-Shirt
Old Navy
Come On, Barbie, Let's Go Party
Newcraftsbyj/Etsy
Barbie Classic Fit Cotton Crew Tee
Torrid
Shades of Barbie Tanktop
Target
Barbie Convertible Crew Sweatshirt
Aeropostale

If you want to go simple and comfy (and warm since we know how freezing those movie theaters can be), try any of these Barbie logo tees, tanks, or sweatshirts. They are so fun and will remind you of playing with Barbies as a kid and seeing that iconic logo up and down the Toys R Us aisles.

The matching Mommy & Me Barbie looks

Barbie Mommy & Me Short-Sleeve Shirt & Skir
Patpat
Barbie Mommy & Me Matching Swimsuits
Sunny Boutique Miami
Barbie-Themed Mommy & Me Shirts
CasuallyKhaotic/Etsy
Come On Barbie, Let's Go Party Matching Tees
Shirtopia/Etsy

Even if you aren’t going to see Barbie with your kids, you need some matching mommy-and-me Barbie looks to wear the day of or for a celebration after. And these also look great even without your little Barbie mini if you want to fly solo to the Barbie movie.

The best Barbie shoes (and they aren’t even plastic)

Michael Kors Imani Strappy Dress Sandals
Macy's
Crocs Classic Barbie clogs
Academy
Women's Basil Mule Heels - A New Day
Target
Faux-Leather Strappy Knotted Sandals For Women
Old Navy
FILA Everge High-Top Sneakers
Shoe Carnival
Vans Seldan Platform Sneaker
Rack Room Shoes
Charlotte Pink Leather Cowboy Boots
Pink Lily

You don’t need plastic feet with mega-high arches to pull off some great Barbie shoes to wear to the Barbie movie. From classic Crocs with Barbie charms to pink cowboy boots, there are plenty of options, regardless of what you’re wearing. Dress up, dress down, pick whatever makes you happy, just like Barbie would want you to do.

All of the Barbie jewelry & accessories

Heart Sunglasses Pink on Pink
Birdy Grey
Everywhere Belt Bag
Lululemon
Sugarfix by Baublebar Beaded Tassel Statement Earrings
Target
Flamingo Statement Earrings
Torrid
100% Organic Cotton Bucket Hat
Gap

Even the simplest Barbie comes with a ton of accessories from statement earrings to bags. These Barbie-themed accessories give the perfect oomph to your Barbie movie look so you can feel super cool and glam.

The ultimate Barbie mani & pedi

OPI Welcome to Barbie Land! Nail Polish
Target
Nails.INC We Wear Pink Nail Polish Duo
Anthropologie
Pink Party French Press-Ons
Olive & June
Sally Hansen Mega Strength Nail Polish - Class Act
Walmart
Dashing Diva Gel Nail Strips in Watermelon Glaze
Dashing Diva
Essie "Handmade with Love" Nail Polish
Target
Ella + Mila Barely Pink
Ella + Mila

Not every Barbie has painted nails, but the ones that do really go for it. Create your own perfect Barbie mani and pedi with any of these shades, including a set of fun pink French press-ons.

The perfect Barbie pink lip color

Saint Jane Beauty Luxury Lip Oil in Bliss
Saint Jane Beauty
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur in Rose Blur
Charlotte Tilbury
Perfect for a soft, rosy pout.
 VIOLETTE_FR Petal Bouche Matte Cœur Infidèle 
 VIOLETTE_FR
Lanolips Glossy Balm in Candy
LanoLips
Did somebody say mega-gloss flecked with gold? Come on Barbie, let's go party!
Custom Lipstick From Lip Lab
Lip Lab Boutique
Jouer Essential Lip Enhancer Shine Balm in Peony
Jouer
A tinted peachy-pink that packs a powerful moisturizing punch.
Monika Blunder Beauty Kissen Lush Lipstick Crayon in Constance
Monika Blunder Beauty
Soshe Ceramide Refillable Lip Silk in With Love
Soshe Beauty
florence by mills Oh Whale! Tinted Vegan Lip Balm in Dragonfruit & Grape
Ulta
Line & Define Lip Primer
LipLab

And maybe the most important detail? Your Barbie lip. No matter what you’re wearing, Barbie is always known for her perfect Barbie pink lips. Think you can’t pull off a pink? Kirsten Jaskela, a color expert at Lip Lab, begs to differ. “There's a pink for everyone out there!” she says. Your own shade of Barbie pink doesn't have to be what you would picture a classic pink, she adds. “You can have an orangey pink, you can have a reddish pink, you can have a purpley pink, or a very light baby pink.” Blending your own custom shade of lipstick or balm at a Lip Lab location is a blast, but you can also find your best Barbie pink out there in the world. Here are Jaskela’s top tips for experimenting and finding your perfect pink:

1. Remember that all pinks are not the same on all lips. “Seeing a color on someone else and saying, ‘Oh, I want that color for myself,’” can lead you astray, says Jaskela. “Everyone has such a different tone to their lips, in addition to their own undertones of their skin, so something that looks good on your best friend, who even has a similar skin tone, might not look good on you, and vice versa.” Don’t be afraid to experiment, but also don’t get discouraged if something that works on your bestie (or, say, Margot Robbie) doesn’t look right on you!

2. Find the best pink for your complexion by paying attention to your skin’s undertones. If you have a warmer undertone, a warmer pink, like an “orangeish pink or a coraley pink” might look best on you, and if you have cool undertones, try something on the cool spectrum, like a purpley pink.

3. The finish makes a big difference. The same shade in a matte will feel — and look! — different to you in a glossy, sheer formula. So play around — and don't be afraid to go for a color that’s brighter than you think you want, says Jaskela. Just give it some time before you decide if you can pull it off: “When you sit with a color for a little bit on your lips, it’ll start to grow on you!”