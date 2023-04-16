If you’re on the internet in any way, you’ve probably seen all the hype around the new Barbie movie. Directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, all the iconic moments in the Barbie trailer alone have fans absolutely giddy with anticipation for the premiere on July 21 (as in, everyone you know has probably made their own Barbie poster by now). So, don’t be surprised if, between now and July, you see a bunch of Barbie nails in real life and on your Instagram feed.

If there’s one thing we all know and love about Barbie, it’s that she knows how to serve a look. In the new Barbie trailer, it certainly looks like Gerwig and the movie’s costume team have pulled tons of inspiration for Robbie’s attire from looks worn by Barbie dolls throughout the decades (including but not limited to those bright pink and yellow skates Ken takes literally everywhere). As kids, we lusted after Barbie’s wardrobe and longed to one day wear clothes half as cool, so naturally, people will likely show up to the movie premieres decked out in their Barbara Millicent Roberts best. So, why not ask your nail artist for Barbie nail designs at your next appointment? That way, you can keep a little Barbie spirit on you until you get to see the whole movie this summer.

1 Barbie nails based on the iconic font A cursive white B backed in hot pink can only mean one thing. These Barbie nails incorporate the character’s first-initial-turned-logo and her signature color, along with a bold French tip and a nail covered in hand-painted little hearts. This mani will look so cute holding your Barbie premiere tickets on your Instagram story.

2 A reflective fushica chrome If Barbie was a nail salon girlie in the year of our lord 2023, she’d absolutely have this on-trend, hot pink chrome manicure. The bright fuschia just screams Barbie and just so happens to be the perfect bright color for summer. Paired with a black bathing suit? What a killer combo.

3 Ombré Barbie nails Can’t choose just one perfect Barbie pink? You don’t have to. Skittle manicures — manis where the nails are each painted a different color from the same family — are having a moment. Pop a variety of pink colors on your tips, on top of a pink jelly base, for a fun French Barbie manicure.

4 Barbie nails that are literal art These nails are only for the Barbie-core at heart. You’ll need a seriously talented nail artist to paint you a Barbie, sketch out her logo, and slay these patterns inspired by a real roller skating Barbie’s neon jumpsuit. You’ll definitely need long nails to pull off a set of elaborate Barbie nail designs like this.

5 Gorgeous pink velvet nails Once you’ve had velvet nails, no other kind of polish ever quite hits the same. This deep magenta color looks like something Barbie would wear for her birthday night out, or a big New Year’s bash with friends. The gold star charms on this set are kind of like the cherry on top, but even if you opt out of those, these nails still read very much Barbara.

6 Pink swirls on a glitter base Let’s take those velvet Barbie nails and turn them up a notch or two, huh? A super glittery pink base topped with abstract pink swirls is, well, a lot of pink, but there’s truly nothing more Barbie-esque than too much pink. Once you have nails this eye-catching, you may never go back to your usual solid colors again.

7 Pink jelly Barbie nails with lots of sparkle Are you looking for nails that lean Barbie but don’t shout your love of the franchise from the proverbial rooftops? A pink jelly nail loaded with pink, red, and gold chunky glitter captures all the sparkle and femininity of Barbie without getting her literal logo on your nails, if it’s not your thing.

8 Barbie pink nails with rose details A super saturated deep pink is Barbie enough, but don’t these little roses remind you of something your ‘90s Barbie used to have in her closet or her dream house? Whether she wore this print on a dress, it was part of the packaging, or belonged to the curtains in her pink mansion, these definitely stir up some nostalgic Barbie feels.

9 Abstract Barbie nails Nail art isn’t just for the folks who have long nails. Short nails are the perfect canvas for abstract and minimalist designs, like this mini French manicure situation. It makes the most of two different pinks, both of which Barbie would love, and square-shaped tips (though round ones would look equally good).

10 Pink on pink French tips with glitter A French mani on a long almond nail is *chef’s kiss*. But if you Barbie-fy it, giving it a light pink base and intensely sparkly hot pink tip, well, it just doesn’t get any better than that. If Barbie were an influencer in 2023, we guarantee you she’d have nails just like these.

11 Subtle Barbie nails for the corporate girlies Nail art with no limits is so fun, but not everyone is allowed to have the hot pink, sparkly Barbie nails of their dreams. If Barbie herself worked in corporate and had a dress code to follow, she’d show up to work with these nails: a classic French mani on short almond nails, with a light pink stripe to accent the darker tips.

12 A little daisy detail If you prefer your nails shorter or the nail art on the subtler side, this berry pink shade with teensy dotted-on daisies is perfect for you. It’s a lower key look than some of the others on this list, but definitely feels true to Barbie and her ultra girly aesthetic.

13 Hot pink French tips OK, if you’re not into all the glitter, shimmer, chrome, and sparkles, you can absolutely still hear “oh my God, you have Barbie nails” by sticking with something hot pink. You could opt for a classic French tip in neon pink, or choose more elaborate designs, but a set like this definitely feels like Barbie’s go-to nail look.

14 Trendy patterns, all in pink @joydumpling Nail art is supposed to be fun, so if you’re having a hard time choosing which designs to go with, why not mix and match? These nails blend flower print, checkerboard, and French tips seamlessly by using the same pink color palette for them all. This feels like a ‘70s Barbie manicure in the best way possible.

15 Sassy pink zebra stripes These Barbie nail designs are for the sassy Barbies, and the sassy Barbies only. If zebra stripes aren’t really your thing, ask your nail artist to swap them for cheetah spots, abstract designs, or a modern checkerboard pattern. No matter which pattern you choose, the bright pinks will still be reminiscent of everyone’s favorite doll.

16 Bejeweled Barbie nails If you like your nails to be a little extra, a set like this one ought to really do it for you. They’ve got a see-through jelly base loaded with chunky glitter, baby pink French tips, and the sparkliest iridescent gems ever. Good luck going back to your usual neutral manicure after spending a couple weeks with nails this fun.

Once you get your Barbie nails, tell your friends they have to say, “Come on Barbie, let’s go party” whenever they’d like you to go with them anywhere. If they don’t, they have to ride in the back seat with Ken and his rollerblades.