Barbie's Convertible, Ken's Rollerblades, & More You'll See In The New Barbie Trailer

The first scene from the new trailer for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is utter perfection. Barbie, played by Margot Robbie, walks through her pink bedroom in Barbie Land wearing a pair of high-heeled sandals and when she steps out of them, her feet stay in their high-heeled position. Just as Barbie’s have been doing for seven decades. With that little detail, fans are finally getting the slightest hint of what Gerwig’s film might really look like and it’s already iconic.

After months of speculation about the new Barbie movie, fueled to a fever pitch by photos of Robbie and Ryan Gosling in their roles as Barbie and Ken that were just too good to be true, fans are getting a solid look at Gerwig’s version of Barbie Land. Where the sun appears to be perpetually shining, everyone loves hanging out at the beach, and all the women are Barbie and all the men are Ken. As the logline for the movie reads, “To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken.”

Now if you were picturing some sexed-up version of these characters, think again. At one point, Ken asks Barbie if he can sleep over. “Why?” she asks and he explains it’s because they’re boyfriend and girlfriend. “To do what?” she continues. He pauses, stares off in the distance, and then says, “I’m actually not sure.”

Don’t worry though, it doesn’t seem to be an issue that causes much concern. Not like Barbie’s concern when she drives off with Ken in her classic pink convertible that Ken might have forgotten his rollerblades. “I literally go nowhere without them,” he answered. Phew.

Ken and Barbie are not the only Ken and Barbie in Barbie Land, not by a long shot. There’s Simu Liu who appears to be something of an antagonistic Ken, while Issa Rae is President Barbie. Kate McKinnon is a Barbie who is always doing the splits and it looks like someone has drawn on her face. And then there are just regular humans like Michael Cera, Will Ferrell, and America Ferrera to round things out. So what do people think of the movie just based on this brief trailer?

They are ready to love it. All caps love it in some cases like this social media user. “SCREAMING THE BARBIE MOVIE TRAILER JUST DROPPED.”

The trailer didn’t really give any plot points away, and that seems to be exactly the way people want it now.

Ultimately everyone seemed to agree with this Twitter user who wrote, “Omg the trailer for the Barbie movie looks so promising.”

Barbie comes out in theaters on July 21, which somehow feels like the exact most Barbie day of the year. And the great part is, we don’t really know what to expect other than a whole lot of Barbies and Kens. Perfect.