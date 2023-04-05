Along with the new trailer for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie, Warner Bros. also shared a whole slew of truly amazing cast posters. So amazing, in fact, that Barbie fans seemed to be more excited about the posters than they were about the movie (although they were very excited for the movie as well, don’t worry). So everyone should be thrilled to find out that they can make their own Barbie movie poster.

What are the Barbie movie posters everyone is posting?

The Barbie movie posters featured cast members posing with brief, frequently hilarious, descriptions of who their characters are in Barbie Land. For instance, Margot Robbie is just regular Barbie. Then Issa Rae’s Barbie poster reads “This Barbie is President,” while Dua Lipa is apparently a mermaid Barbie, and Kate McKinnon’s poor Barbie is “always in the splits,” which must get pretty uncomfortable. As for Ryan Gosling, his description is just “He’s just Ken,” while Simu Liu “is another Ken.”

The posters not only look great, but they’re genuinely funny. And now you can have one of your own.

How to make your own Barbie movie poster.

To get your own poster, you just have to use the Barbie selfie generator website “where you can become an instant Barbie (or Ken),” as the website explains. From there you simply:

Click “start.”

Upload or take a photo of yourself.

If you’re taking a photo of yourself, hold your phone back from your face a bit in a well-lit space to optimize your Barbie (or Ken)-ness.

Your image will be attached to a Barbie-themed background with a special tagline like “this Barbie is being tested” or “This Ken is limited edition.”

Celebrities are loving the Barbie movie posters, too.

Fans have already been having a whole lot of fun with the Barbie selfie generator, adding celebrities like Taylor Swift and drag queen Trixie Mattel into the generator with messages like “This Barbie should have been in the movie.” Celebrities themselves are having a blast creating the posters, too. Like the cast of Jersey Shore...

While director Greta Gerwig has been extraordinarily careful about releasing any information on the plot of Barbie, which will premiere in theaters across the country on July 21, these posters and the new trailer have done a great job of giving fans a sense of the style of the movie. And that style is very firmly tongue-in-cheek. A bit of humor, a bit of color, and a whole lot of Barbie. Also Ken.