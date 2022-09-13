It’s hard to miss the internet’s new favorite aesthetic: hot pink everything— aka Barbiecore. The trend was likely inspired by a confluence of events: fun colors are always welcomed when times are feeling dark, plus there was a steady stream of photos released of Margot Robbie as Barbie from Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie movie (out summer 2023). Celebs from Lizzo to Anne Hathaway to Heidi Klum have been spotted in the perky shade, and according to data from Pinterest and Klarna, searches for the Barbie-inspired color are way up. If you’ve been wanting to try it out for yourself, these Barbiecore products are for you.

What is Barbiecore?

When it comes to the Barbiecore trend, think pink (and blue and purple). Barbiecore simply involves embracing bright, mostly poppy pink bubblegum hues in everyday life with makeup, fashion, home decor, and whatever else you can get your hands on. One of the best things about color as trend is that there’s so many ways to get in on the fun. You could go big with a fully pink outfit, or start small with nails or a fuschia eyeliner, or even something off your body, like a phone case or blender. Once you try it, you may be surprised by how wearable this shade of pink really is (and how great you feel wearing it).

From jeans to sunglasses, scarves to lipsticks, come on Barbie, let’s go shopping because we’ve rounded up some fun Barbiecore products that will have you thinking pink.

1 A pink eyeliner from NYX Beauty Epic Wear Metallic Liquid Liner NYX Beauty $10 see on nyx beauty Ease into the Barbiecore trend with a fuschia, metallic eyeliner from NYX Beauty. Makeup is a fun temporary way to try out the bold color, and this liquid eyeliner will last all day (and into the next if the party’s really good). You can find this brand online or in most drugstores.

2 A Barbie phone case from Amazon Danzel Silicone Case for iPhone 12 & iPhone 12pro Amazon $13.98 see on amazon Get literal with the pink trend with a Barbie phone case that instantly turns your iPhone 12 or 12 Pro into Barbie’s brick phone. The level of detail here is next level: there’s a little antenna, cute buttons you can press, and even a “U up?” text from Ken. Plus, the silicone material on this Barbie phone case does a good job protecting the phone against the occasional drop.

3 A pink nail polish from Habit Dollhouse Nail Polish Habit $18 see on habit cosmetics Dip your toes (or fingernails) into the Barbiecore trend with a pink nail polish. This non-toxic and vegan polish from Habit in shade “Dollhouse” has a slight shimmery finish and it reminds me of Barbie convertibles and those tiny plastic shoes.

4 A head scarf from Asos Polysatin Head Scarf ASOS $19.50 see on asos Barbie needs to keep her hair in check when she cruises in her magenta convertible (or needs to hide greasy hair). This cute pink head scarf from Asos is the perfect Barbiecore color and it has a subtle rose print. It’s 100% polyester and machine-washable.

5 Glamnetic press-on nails Juicy Long Coffin Nails Glamnetic $21.99 see on glamnetic These easy-to-use press-on nails from Glamnetic make all your Barbiecore dreams (and early aughts nostalgia) come true. Included is 30 nails in 15 sizes so you can find the ones that best mimic your natural nail shape. They can be filed down too if they seem a little long. The set includes everything you’ll need for an at-home mani including nail glue, a cuticle stick, and an alcohol pad which you should clean your natural nails with first for best results.

6 A neon Barbie-inspired onesie from Etsy BarbieFanShop Women's Bodysuit Etsy Available In Sizes XS-2XL $25 see on etsy By now you’ve almost certainly seen the iconic pictures from the Barbie movie set of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling rollerblading in matching neons. Take a page from Barbie’s book with this ‘80s-inspired swirly neon bodysuit that would be perfect for rocking a Barbie costume this Halloween.

7 A shimmery lipstick from Fashion Fair Fashion Fair Iconic Lipstick Sephora $26 see on sephora A pink lipstick with a shimmery finish? Yes please. This Fashion Flair lipstick in shade “Chocolate Raspberry” is described as “magenta with iridescent pearl” and it’ll make your Barbie dreams come true. This comfortable and hydrating formula is cruelty-free and vegan.

8 An oversized scrunchie from Eugenia Kim Samantha Scrunchie Eugenia Kim $38 see on eugenia kim For days when you want your ponytail to look more glam than gym, grab this oversized bubblegum-hued scrunchie from Eugenia Kim. The satin oversized style makes a memorable statement, and it takes less than 30 seconds to feel pulled together.

9 A heart-shaped purse from Bella Donna Heart Hand Bag Bella Dona $45 see on bella dona This heart-shaped bag from Bella Dona fits the essentials: a phone, a tiny wallet or some cash and your card, and a lip gloss (Barbie wouldn’t leave home without one). The magenta purse measures just 7.5" x 8" inches with a double chain handle. The croc-inspired fabric is super cute too

10 Pink jeans from Zara The Marine Straight Jeans Zara Available In Sizes 28, 30 $49.90 see on zara Who needs blue jeans when you can have pink ones instead? These bright pink denim jeans from Zara are that perfect bubble gum color that’s surprisingly versatile: pair with white, black, navy or even more pink. They have a high waist and a cool unfinished hem. If your size isn’t currently available, Zara also has these cute pink cropped flare jeans in the same color.

11 A Barbiecore paint collection from Backdrop Backdrop x Barbie Dreamhouse Backdrop $69 see on backdrop Ever wish your own home was as bright and cheerful as Barbie’s? Well, you may not be able to have the slide and the elevator, but now you can infuse your house with those iconic pinks, purples, and blues thanks to the new Backdrop x Barbie™ Dreamhouse™ collab, created in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Dreamhouse. It includes three paint colors: a bubble gum pink, grape soda purple, and pool blue, just like Barbie’s abode. The price shown is for a gallon but the new hues are available in half gallons too, and in different types of paint including interior, exterior, and cabinets.

12 A bubblegum pink purse from JW Pei Women's Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag JW Pei $89 see on JW Pei This celeb-loved bag from JW Pei (it’s been seen on Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski to name a few) is vegan leather and surprisingly affordable. This peppy bubblegum pink shade with the scrunchie-inspired handle is Barbiecore to the max.

13 A pink candlestick holder from Jonathan Adler Medium Pink Monte Carlo Candle Holder Jonathan Adler $95 see on jonathan adler Extend the Barbiecore vibe into your home with this acrylic candlestick holder from Jonathan Adler that looks super luxe. Pair with the black taper candles for a glam look, white to keep it classic, or pink to double down on the Barbie aesthetic. This is actually part of a set of three holders which includes a large one in blue and a smaller one in green; together they look like three shiny jewels.

14 A Barbie-approved NutriBullet nutribullet Pro® 900 BCRF Edition Nutribullet $119.99 see on nutribullet If you don’t have a blender, it just makes sense to get one this one in the perfect shade of pink because it’s so cute you’ll want to leave it on your counter (which will remind you to actually use it). This rosey pink nutribullet is part of the brand’s partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF)— this year nutribullet donated $50,000 to the cause.

15 A Barbie hoodie from Barefoot Dreams CozyChic® Barbie™ Youth Hoodie Barefoot Dreams Available In Sizes 6/7-12/14 $128 see on barefoot dreams To celebrate the 60th anniversary of Barbie Dreamhouse, Malibu-based(just like Barbie) Barefoot Dreams just launched a limited-edition capsule with Mattel. What does this mean for you? Well, you can now make all your cozy Barbiecore dreams come true. The collaboration features this buttery soft hoodie and matching bike shorts with a repeating B pattern ($88), a robe, beach towel, a mask, scrunchie, and sock set and more. Come on Barbie, let’s go... nap.

16 Steve Madden platforms Charlize Pink Satin Steve Madden Available In Sizes 5-11 $139.95 see on steve madden Sky high and Barbie-approved, these hot pink platforms from Steve Madden transition seamlessly into fall. They have a double-stacked platform and a 5-inch heel for plenty of dramatic height. While magenta is totally Barbiecore, these are also available in a sparkly lighter pink.

17 Pink sunglasses from Warby Parker Jordi Sunglasses Warby Parker $195 see on warby parker The future looks bright in these pink sunglasses from Warby Parker. You can get them with prescription or non-prescription lenses, both of which are scratch-resistant and block 100% of UV rays. The little pop of cherry red around the frame makes these extra Barbie-esque.

18 A hot pink rug from Ruggable Solid Tonal Fuchsia Pink Rug Ruggable $219 see on ruggable You’ll feel like you live in Barbie’s dreamhouse with this fuschia rug from Ruggable. Great for homes with kids or pets, the rug detaches from the pad and is machine-washable. The price shown is for the 5x7 size, and if you already have a Ruggable pad, you can buy just the rug cover and save some money; plus with something this peppy and eye-catching you may want the option to swap for something else more muted sometimes.

The Barbiecore trend is likely here to stay for awhile (after all, the much-anticipated movie isn’t out until summer 2023). Whether you want to rock a full fuschia outfit or keep it tame with some rosey accessories, you can’t go wrong with these Barbie-inspired products.