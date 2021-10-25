Snoop Dog Pays Tribute To His "Angel For A Mother" After Her Death At 70 Years Old

Snoop Dogg's mom, Beverly Tate, has died. The 50-year-old rapper and icon announced the heartbreaking news on his Instagram over the weekend. She was 70 years old.

“Mama thank u for having me,” he captioned a picture of the two of them shared on Instagram on Sunday. In another post, Snoop called his mother an angel. “Thank u god for giving me an angel for a mother,” he wrote. On Monday, he wrote another post saying, “Until we meet again.”

Details were not disclosed on how the “Gin and Juice” rapper’s mother died, but according to his Instagram page, she had been sick for some time in the hospital. “Happy Sunday me and my brothers went to c mama today and she opened up her eyes to c us and let us know she still fighting,” Snoop captioned a photo he posted of him visiting her at the hospital back in July. “God is good ... thanks for all the prayers 1 day at a time.”

Following her passing, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Marlon Wayans, Cardi B, LL Cool J, Lizzo, Busta Rhymes, and more celebrity friends offered their condolences. “Love u big bro,” Lizzo commented on his Instagram post.

During a Red Table Talk interview last February, Snoop Dogg reflected on how his mother raised him. “My mother raised me in church and raised me to respect women,” Snoop told Red Table Talk hosts, Jada-Pinkett Smith, Willow, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris. “There were certain things she said to me that took me back to being a little kid. When your mama can make you feel like a kid, that's when you gotta get right. I didn't feel grown, I didn't feel like Snoop Dog the rapper, I felt like Snoopy.”

The comments seemingly made his mother proud. After the interview aired, The Addams Family actor shared the text message she sent praising him for his positive words. “Good morning son,” the text read, “you did a great interview with Jada and family. keep on seeing the Word out to help someone who needs to hear a kind word or see a big smile. that will [make] a big different in there life. Love you Son always and forever your Mom Beverly.”