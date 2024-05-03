Sofía Vergara Further Explained Why She Doesn't Want To Have More Kids In Her 50s

Sofía Vergara became a mom in 1991 when she welcomed son Manolo, who is now 32 years old. That’s a long time to be a mom, and the 51-year-old actress is really not interested in going down that road again. In a recent interview, the Modern Family star further explained why she doesn’t want more kids and why she thinks it would be “fair” to have more kids with ex-husband Joe Manganiello.

Vergara, who announced her split with Magic Mike star Manganiello in 2023, opened up to People about becoming a mom to son Manolo at just 19 years old. “I was not even 20 years old, so I don’t even remember that much of my life without being a mother,” she said, adding that there were challenges to having her son so young. “I wish I was older sometimes, because I would’ve been more mature, more prepared to be a mother, but that was what I got and what happened.”

When Vergara and Manganiello separated, the star admitted publicly that one of the deciding factors was his desire to have children with her. Something that Vergara, who already knew how challenging motherhood can be, was not willing to do again despite medical advancements making motherhood at 50 a possibility.

“There’s things in life that might sound like good ideas, but they’re not. I was a mother already. I know what it means to be a good mother or to try to be the best mother that you can, and that takes a lot of sacrifices, takes a lot of energy,” she told People, before adding, “I didn’t think because of my career, the way I live my life, the way my marriage was, that it was fair to bring a kid to this world, and I’m not going to be able to give 100 percent.”

Sofía Vergara and her son, Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll Vergara, in 2020. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Vergara has opened up before about her decision not to have children with 47-year-old Manganiello, telling El Pais in January, “My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids, and I didn’t want to be an old mom.” Vergara went on to note that, while Manganiello does not have children of his own, “I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother.”

She is, in fact, really ready to be a grandmother. The Griselda star told People that she thinks she’ll be a “fun grandmother,” and she’s already practicing with her son’s dog. “On the weekends, he just drops his dog at my house,” Vergara told the magazine. “And I used to drop him at my mom’s house during the weekend so that I could at least go out every once in a while.”

The circle of life continues.