New Wow In The World Episode Shares Tips For Watching The Solar Eclipse With Kids

For the first time in almost seven years, Americans will have the opportunity to witness a total solar eclipse. If you’re among the lucky folks who will be in the path of totality you’ll get to watch as the moon passes between the sun and the Earth, temporarily casting the moon’s shadow on Earth and and making it look like dawn or dusk in the middle of the day. If you’re not, don’t worry, there’s still plenty of eclipse fun to be had, including the latest episode of the hit science podcast for kids and their grown-ups,Wow in the World.

As of April 1, you and your kids can listen to Wow In The World’s “The Great Solar Eclipse Party” via Tinkercast, Wondery or wherever you get your podcasts. In the episode, Mindy Thomas (as her podcast character Mindy) holds an eclipse party in her backyard with themed cookies and fun games and a sense of wonder at this cosmic event. Of course, co-host Guy Raz and other series favorite characters will be there as well. The episode explains what a solar eclipse is in a way young listeners (and older listeners who missed that day in science class) can understand. And, fortunately, with the exception of Alaska and Hawaii, no matter which state you’re in, you’ll get to experience this unique event in real life.

Tinkercast

“The path of totality — where you can see the moon completely cover the sun — crosses 13 U.S. states, but all 48 contiguous states will get to experience at least a partial eclipse!” Thomas tells Romper by email. “This means everyone’s invited to the solar eclipse party! And all you have to bring to this party is your very stylish mylar solar eclipse glasses!”

While you only technically need special eclipse-proof eye protection (the podcast will explain why it’s a very bad idea to look directly at a solar eclipse), WitW will inspire more than just proper star-gazing safety. The podcast also has you covered with a solar eclipse reading list, and activities. In the mood for a solar eclipse party? Even if it’s just with the people in your house? Raz and Thomas have some additional tips: fun space-themed outfits and snacks (we love a home made sun t-shirt or moon pie but, as Ina Garten says, “store bought is fine”), games like flashlight tag, and, of course, intergalactic decor! Deck out your space with stars, moons, suns, planets, rockets, or whatever screams “space” to you!

And what’s a celebration without music? Thomas and Raz recommend having an eclipse playlist ready including “Moonboots” by Recess Monkey, “Rocketship Run” by Laurie Berkner, “Why Does the Sun Shine?” by They Might Be Giants, “Walking on Sunshine” by Katrina and the Waves, “Space Cadet” by Secret Agent 23 Skidoo, “Space Unicorn” by Parry Gripp, “Goldilocks Zone” by Frances England, and “Here Comes the Sun” by The Beatles. (Fun fact: pretty sure you can’t call something a playlist without a Beatles song or cover on there...)

We’re all for making this eclipse an event. Because, as Raz explained to Romper, this is the last solar eclipse you’ll get to experience with your children while they’re children.

“What makes this total solar eclipse so WOW is that there won't be another one visible from the U.S. for the next two decades!” says co-host and co-creator Guy Raz. “Our planet can experience anywhere from two to five solar eclipses each year, but because the Earth is mostly water, these eclipses rarely pass over areas where people live, let alone the United States. The last time the U.S. saw a total solar eclipse was in 2017, and it won’t be until 2044 until we see another total solar eclipse.”

Wow in the World’s “The Great Solar Eclipse Party” is available now on Tinkercast, Wondery, or wherever you get your podcasts.