Spanish Actress Welcomes Late Son’s Biological Baby Via Surrogate At 68

Spanish actress Ana Obregón recently welcomed a baby girl via surrogate at the age of 68 years old. This little girl, who she named Ana, is actually her second child and biologically the daughter of her late son, Aless Lequio, who died in 2020 after a battle with cancer.

Obregón welcomed little Ana (whose nickname is Anita) through a U.S.-based surrogate, as surrogacy is illegal in Spain while adoption through a foreign country is not. While staying in Miami, the Spanish actress told Hola! in a recent interview that Anita was not, in fact, her daughter. “She’s my granddaughter.”

Instead, Anita is the biological daughter of her late son Aless, who died at the age of 27 in 2020 after a battle with cancer. “She is Aless’s daughter and when she grows up, I will tell her that her father was a hero so that she knows who she is and how proud she should be of him,” the actress, who shared her son with Italian aristocrat Alessandro Lequio, told the magazine.

According to Obregón, her son froze his sperm after he learned of his cancer diagnosis because he wanted a child of his to be born. In fact, the entire process of bringing his child into the world began “the day my child went to heaven,” his mother explained to Hola!.

“What people don’t know is that this was Aless’ last will,” Obregón confirmed, adding that her son told both her and his father about his wish. She chose a U.S. surrogate not only because it is legal to hire a surrogate in the United States, but also because her son’s samples were preserved here. The process took three years to complete with more than one attempt at a pregnancy, but finally in 2023 Anita arrived.

In an Instagram post featuring a photo of her with Anita, Obregón wrote (as translated into English): “My Aless: I swore I would save you from cancer, and I failed you. I promised you I’d bring your daughter into the world and here she is in my arms. When I hug her, it’s an indescribable feeling because it’s as if I were hugging you again. I swear that I will take care of her with the infinite love that I have to give, and from heaven, you will help me.”

Obregón ended her moving tribute with a message to her son reading, “You are the love of my life in heaven and your daughter is the love of my life on earth. I love you to death. Mom.”