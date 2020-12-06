An all-kids' a cappella group is helping spread some much-needed holiday cheer this year with their beautiful rendition of a Christmas classic. And not only can you listen to Squad Harmonix perform "Silent Night" all December long, but you and your little ones can also enjoy the song alongside an adorable animated music video exclusively shared with Romper.

The 10-member kids' group recently released an EP called Holiday 1, which is available now on Spotify. In addition to "Silent Night," Squad Harmonix also put their spin on other classics like "Run, Run Rudolph" and "All I Want For Christmas Is You."

"This year we hope to inspire families to stay connected to one another and to friends despite the challenges of being stuck at home," Laura Saggers, Squad Harmonix's director, manager, and vocal coach, tells Romper.

With a strange and difficult holiday season ahead for many families across the country, Saggers says she hopes listeners can "feel the love" the talented group has put together in their new EP. "We may not be together in-person, but we feel each other’s love and spirits through being able to sing with one another in our videos and in our weekly meetups. We hope that our viewers and listeners can come join the family and feel the love just as much as we do."

To get an idea of just how talented these kids are, just watch their cover of "Silent Night" in the sweet video below. In it, you'll see cozy, snowy holiday scenes as well as animated versions of the kids themselves.

Beyond their holiday EP, Saggers says Squad Harmonix is also preparing to release their first album on iTunes in January, which will feature original music from the group's songwriting summer camp. (Fun fact: John Krasinki's YouTube Series Some Good News featured one of the group's songs.)

The group is also using their voices to help ignite activism. Over the summer, Squad Harmonix created an uplifting music video to Tina Turner's "Simply The Best", in support of LGBTQ+ rights, which Schitt's Creek star Eugene Levy tweeted about. And in September, they collaborated with the Georgia high school group, InToneNation, on a powerful rendition of Cynthia Ervio's "Stand Up" to promote the Black Lives Matter Movement and the injustice of police brutality.

"It’s been such an incredible journey and the kids are loving it," Saggers says, reflecting on the group's accomplishments this year. "For many, it has been the saving grace after losing everything they loved, and to know we are bringing joy and music to so many kids out there is a gift we just didn’t expect to receive this year."

Parents can apply for their musical kiddos to be part of the Squad Harmonix program on the group's website.