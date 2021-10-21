Exclusive: Treat Your Kids To A Sweet & Spooky Strawberry Shortcake Halloween Episode

Gear up for an especially sweet Halloween with Strawberry Shortcake in two Halloween-inspired episodes of WildBrain’s new series Berry in the Big City. From creepy cupcakes to chilling costumes, Strawberry Shortcake’s Halloween antics are more gentle spooks and sweet treats than frights — making them perfect for 3 to 6-year-olds. Take an exclusive look at “Fright-Fall,” a special Halloween-inspired Berry in the Big City episode premiering this Saturday on WildBrain’s official Strawberry Shortcake YouTube and YouTube Kids pages.

In “Fright-Fall,” Strawberry Shortcake overhears Raspberry Tart and the other Mean Berries saying they didn’t think she’d have the guts to show up to Berryworks’ annual Fright-Fall Ball in a costume. But as it turns out, Strawberry Shortcake loves costumes and easily puts together a frightening scarecrow costume.

“Fright-Fall is all about being scary and a scarecrow literally scares crows,” Strawberry Shortcakes tells her cat Custard in the episode.

Unfortunately, when Strawberry Shortcake arrives at the party, she learns she’s been tricked. It isn’t a costume party at all, it’s Peach Trifle’s fancy dress Fall Ball. “This is my nightmare,” she exclaims after realizing she’s the only one in costume. But while Peach Trifle’s party may be fancy, it’s clearly not any fun. Some guests have even dozed off. Can Strawberry Shortcake save this boring Halloween party?

Watch the episode below!

WildBrain’s new series, Berry in the Big City, reimagines the beloved character Strawberry Shortcake for a new generation of children. In the series, Strawberry Shortcake is a young entrepreneur with big dreams of making it as a top baker. She leaves her small town of Berryville to run her own food truck business in Big Apple City’s trendiest neighborhood. Along the way she meets Orange Blossom, Lime Chiffon, Lemon Meringue, and Blueberry Muffin — four girls who become her “berry besties.”

The first season of WildBrain’s Berry in the Big City premiered on YouTube and YouTube Kids in September. New episodes air every Saturday at 7 a.m. ET. Catch Berry in the Big City’s Halloween-inspired episode “Fright-Fall” Saturday, Oct. 23.

For even more Halloween fun with Strawberry Shortcake, tune in to Berry in the Big City’s “The Ghost of Cupcakes Past” episode, which sees Strawberry Shortcake tell the haunting tale of J. Quincy Cupcake in an effort to inspire some creepy cupcake ideas for her food truck. You can stream “The Ghost of Cupcakes Past” on YouTube now.