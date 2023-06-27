For many a Gen-X and Millennial, the Sweet Valley franchise was a hallmark of our childhoods. You knew, immediately, whether you were “A Jessica” or “An Elizabeth.” You longed to live in California. You thought about starting your own club called The Unicorns or joining the school paper. And, sure, you potentially still have baggage over the idea of being “a perfect size 6,” but these were the books that instilled a love of reading in a generation of young girls. And now, it’s time for our kids to experience the fun... as graphic novels! The second Sweet Valley Twins graphic novel, Teacher’s Pet is out June 27, and we have an exclusive sneak peek inside.

Sweet Valley Twins was a spin-off series from Sweet Valley High that debuted in 1986 and followed the middle-school adventures of twin sisters Jessica and Elizabeth Wakefield. In this latest iteration, illustrator Claudia Aguirre and writer Nicole Andelginer have adapted those original stories into a graphic novel format.

“I remember absolutely devouring Sweet Valley Twins as a pre-teen and felt like I couldn’t get enough of the drama, the shenanigans, and of course the sisters ultimately having each other’s backs,” Andelfinger says in a press release. “Being able to take the twins int o the modern age has been an absolute joy.”

The first Sweet Valley Twins graphic novel, Best Friends, also adapted by Andelfinger and Aguirre, came out in November of last year. In new graphic novel, Teacher’s Pet, the Wakefield twins are preparing for a performance of Coppélia with their dance class. But even though Jessica is the better dancer, Madame André only seems to notice Elizabeth. Can the girls’ bond withstand this rivalry? Take a peek inside!

Random House

Random House

Random House

Random House

Sweet Valley Twins: Teacher’s Pet is available June 27 wherever books are sold.