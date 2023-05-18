Sylvester Stallone’s public persona has not necessarily been that of a family man. He has more often been associated with his macho guy’s guy onscreen characters from Rambo and Rocky, the tough-as-nails fighter types. But in his new reality series The Family Stallone on Paramount+, the actor shows his true colors as a thoughtful dad of five who has been open about his journey to becoming more involved in his kids’ lives.

It took Stallone several years and two marriages to find the right balance between career and family. “Sometimes I put the work ahead of [my family], and that is a tragic mistake which won't happen again,” Stallone told The Hollywood Reporter in 2022. The actor was married to Sasha Czack from 1974 to 1985 and welcomed two sons with her, while he and wife Jennifer Flavin married in 1997 and welcomed three daughters together. Stallone admitted in a 2007 interview with Woman’s Day that he’s “a much better father and husband now than I could have earlier … I sometimes think all men should wait till they're 50 to settle down. You figure out that it's not your work and successes that count, but the kind of life you make for yourself and the people who know you.”

He continues to learn as a dad. And that’s something to celebrate. Here’s what you need to know about the actor’s children.

Sage Moonblood Stallone

Sylvest Stallone lost his oldest son Sage in 2012. John Bryson/The Chronicle Collection/Getty Images

Stallone and then-wife Czack welcomed their oldest son, Sage Moonblood, in 1976. Sage went on to act alongside his dad as his son in Rocky V, a role that deepened their father/son relationship by allowing Sage to clear the air. “When I was screaming, ‘You never spent time with me! You never spent time with my mother!’ — that was true,” Sage told People in 1996, adding that “after that, everything changed.” The two become much closer, and sadly Sage Stallone died in 2012 died of a heart attack. “Sylvester Stallone is devastated and grief-stricken over the sudden loss of his son,” his rep said in a statement at the time. “Sage was a very talented and wonderful young man; his loss will be felt forever.”

Seargeoh Stallone

In 1979, Seargeoh Stallone was born to Czack and the actor. Stallone’s second son was diagnosed with autism, and has been protected from spending any time in the spotlight. Stallone and Czack established a research fund for the National Society for Children and Adults With Autism, and in 1985 the actor credited his ex-wife with doing the “hard, in-the-trenches warfare” of caring for their son at home.

Sophia Rose Stallone

Flavin and Stallone welcomed their oldest daughter Sophia Rose in 1996, and right away she proved to be a fighter like her dad. She was born with a congenital heart condition and needed surgery first at two months old and again in 2012. A graduate of the University of Southern California, Sophia hosts a digital book club called Favorite Book Club as well as hosting the Unwaxed podcast with her two sisters. And according to Flavin, Sophia is the daughter who most takes after her dad. “They have a very special bond, they think alike and even have the same gestures. Sophia is the love of his life,” she told Paris Match.

Sistine Rose Stallone

The couple’s second daughter Sistine, born in 1998, is following in both of her parents’ footsteps. She has done some modeling like her mom and has starred in several action movies like her dad including 2019’s 47 Meters Down: Uncaged and 2021’s Midnight In The Switchgrass.

Scarlet Rose Stallone

The baby of the family, Scarlet Rose was born in 2002. She graduated high school in 2021 and is an athlete like her dad, who proudly shared video of his daughter winning a track and field race in 2016 on Instagram with the caption, “Scarlet Winning in her division. The FLASH.”

And of course, like all of Stallone’s daughters, she’ll be joining her family on the new Paramount+ series The Family Stallone, streaming now.