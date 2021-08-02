Queer Eye star Tan France is officially a dad! With a sweet post and family photo shared on Monday, the fashion designer announced that he and his husband, illustrator Rob France, have welcomed their first child together through a surrogate.

“Give our son a warm welcome,” France wrote on Instagram, revealing that they named their baby boy Ismail France. He also shared that Ismail was born several weeks early on July 10 and had to spend the past three weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

“He came 7 weeks early, so he’s been in the NICU for the past 3 weeks. But, today, we finally got to bring him home,” the new dad shared. “We love him so, so much. Like, fully obsessed.”

France added that their surrogate “is doing great, post labor, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the greatest gift in our lives.”

Within minutes of posting this exciting news, several of the television personality’s celebrity friends sent their congratulations. New mom Mandy Moore, for example, welcomed him to the “best club.”

“Congrats to you and your family!!” Moore commented. “Welcome to the best club!! Xoxoxo”

Model Lily Aldridge wrote, “Sending love and blessings!!!! Congratulations,” while actress Eleanor Tomlinson commented, “I’m crying! Congratulations to you both! Welcome to the world Ismail France xxx.”

In an essay penned for Romper’s Father’s Day issue in June, France wrote about their excitement surrounding the birth of their baby. “We’re feeling as prepared as one can feel without really without really knowing what it looks like to be a parent,” he wrote. “Rob says the only thing he’s worried about is that he looks 20 years older when he doesn’t sleep, and he’s worried he won’t be able to find the time to work out and stay healthy. I’m not worried about any post-baby challenges. For me, I just want our baby to arrive, and whatever comes after that will be fine.”

The couple is clearly so overjoyed, especially now that their little boy is home. And only time will tell if they decide to expand their family in the future. Tan did write for Romper that he always dreamed of being a “stay-at-home dad” with “preferably six children.” One down, five to go!