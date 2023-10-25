Tara Lipinski is a first-time mom. On Wednesday, she and husband Todd Kapostasy announced that they’ve welcomed their first baby together, a daughter they named Georgie, via surrogate. And the Olympic gold medalist couldn’t be happier to have her little girl after her long, difficult journey with infertility.

“I dreamt about this for so long,” Lipinski told People in an interview about welcoming her daughter Georgie. She went on to say that there wasn’t a single element of motherhood she wasn’t excited about. “A crying baby, sleepless nights. Even when I’m like, ‘Okay, take an hour nap,’ I’m almost too excited. I’m like, ‘She’s there. Just watch her a little longer.’”

Fortunately for the new mom, baby Georgie is a “calm and peaceful” little girl. A little girl the former figure skater has welcomed after a harrowing five-year journey with infertility struggles. Lipinski began to share her story back in August with a heartbreaking Instagram post, telling her followers at the time, “My husband and I have seemingly hit every roadblock imaginable from the moment we began this process in 2018 and since then I have been under anesthesia 24 times, have had 4 miscarriages, 4 D&C's, 6 failed IVF transfers, 8 retrievals and a diagnosis of endometriosis that led me to 2 major surgeries.”

After all of those roadblocks, all of the loneliness of infertility that prompted Lipinski to start her Unexpecting podcast, the couple shared in early October that they were expecting a baby via surrogate with a woman named Mikayla. “It was just so surreal, like it couldn't have been happening to us — like we don't get this news, like this doesn't happen to us,” Lipinski recalled of her reaction to the positive scan results on an episode of Unexpecting. “It was almost like I didn't believe it.”

Now little Georgie is here, and Lipinski told People that she was (understandably) emotional when she was in the delivery room watching her daughter being born. “I was playing Dave Matthews’ song ‘You and Me’ and I could not stop sobbing. Then the baby came out, and it was so much relief,” she told the outlet. “I felt like I could breathe again.”