Taylor Swift Heard About A 9-Year-Old Cancer Patient's Wish & Made It Come True

Taylor Swift fulfilled the wish of a young cancer patient during her Eras World Tour in Sydney recently. A 9-year-old girl with brain cancer was gifted a signed “22” hat by the singer, and the two shared a lovely moment of connection in the middle of her concert.

Every time Swift performs live, she gifts a fan in the audience a signed hat while singing her song “22,” and it’s become a much-anticipated moment for Swifties at her concerts. During her first concert in Sydney, Australia earlier this week, she chose a very special recipient for her signed “22” hat. A 9-year-old girl from Perth with terminal brain cancer named Scarlett, whose stepmom Natalie Oliver had posted about the young girl’s dream to meet Taylor Swift.

“Scarlett was granted a ‘Wish’ from the Make A Wish Foundation and her wish was to meet Taylor Swift,” Oliver wrote on social media last Friday. While she was told that this was not possible, they were able to attend the concert together with gifted tickets. Oliver went on to explain that Scarlett has been given the horrifying diagnosis that she will not live longer than 12 to 18 months longer, and she was hoping that Swift might be willing to give her a “22” hat because she “wants her to experience everything in life, and if anyone deserves a little happiness, it’s her.”

On Friday night, Swift walked over to Scarlett and gave her a signed hat. She also crouched down on the stage and chatted with the little girl, who was beaming and looking so excited. Eventually, the two hugged. A beautiful moment.

This is not the first time Swift has gifted a young cancer patient with her special signed hat. Back in July, Ally Anderson saw Swift in concert in Cincinnati and was gifted the hat and shared the moment on TikTok. “No words to describe what it felt like to be pulled from my seats to the floor,” she wrote at the time. “I knew immediately. taylor was my first concert so many years ago. honestly such a full circle moment.”

Sadly, Ally died in November after five years of battling cancer. She was just 16 years old. Her mother Patty told People that her meeting with Swift “meant so much” to her daughter. The power of kindness.