Whether you need to steal away a few moments of peace during the hustle and bustle of Thanksgiving Day at Aunt Jane’s house or you want to keep your toddler busy while you baste your bird, books are an easy (not to mention educational) way to keep little hands and minds occupied this holiday season. With bright and colorful pages, sensory elements, and stories all about what it means to be grateful, these Thanksgiving books for toddlers can be a wonderful source of holiday-themed entertainment for your little turkey.
In my own experience as a parent, I've found that the best books for toddlers are the ones that can either keep them hooked while I read aloud or are visually interesting enough for them to flip through on their own. Many of the books of this list check both boxes. From board books that cover shapes, counting, and letters through a Thanksgiving-themed lens to beautifully-illustrated tales that will pull on caregivers’ heartstrings, there are plenty of seasonal reads to choose from on this list. Though simple enough for toddlers to enjoy, these stories so sweetly capture the spirit of what it means to be thankful, to gather with friends and family, and to celebrate together.
is a new twist on classic Thanksgiving books for young kids that teach gratitude. Intended for toddlers and preschoolers to read and learn together with their parents, the story features 50 illustrated pages where readers will discover a diverse cast of three families who gather together, share traditions, help others, celebrate the season, and give back to their community by engaging in acts of kindness. The book even gives parents and kids the opportunity to practice thankfulness at home this Thanksgiving season with a list of activities and crafts intended to help inspire an attitude of gratitude in young children. I Am Thankful 2 A Book About Friendship
is an adorable tale about a bear (aptly named, Bear) who decides to plan a feast to enjoy with his friends. When Bear discovers that his cupboards are empty, his friends come together to share with him. This sweet story is accompanied by illustrations by Jane Chapman that really capture the spirit of what Thanksgiving is about and what it means to be thankful for shared friendship. My own kids received a miniature copy of this book in a meal from Chick-fil-A once and it quickly became such a beloved favorite that we bought the actual version about a month later. Bear Says Thanks 3 A Finger Puppet Board Book
is an interactive rhyming story that walks toddlers through different moves that a turkey might do — spread your wings, hop, flap, wiggle, and wobble. The best part of this interactive read is the plush turkey puppet attached to the book that your little one (or you) can make move just like they do. This is definitely one Thanksgiving book for toddlers that they’ll happily thumb through and play with on their own if you need to keep them entertained for a bit while you meal prep on the big day. Gobble Wobble: Dance Like A Turkey 4 A Story About Catching Turkeys
How To Catch series will love the Thanksgiving-themed story, . When a turkey runs away right before their school’s Thanksgiving play, a group of students must search high and low through their school for the runaway bird. The story's hilarious antics are entertaining enough to keep parents from getting bored, but paced just right for a toddler’s short attention span. Toddlers will enjoy the book’s fun rhyming scheme written by Adam Wallace, while lively, colorful illustrations by Andy Elkerton will keep their eyes dancing along page after page. This festive tale is sure to become a family favorite. How to Catch a Turkey 5 A Thanksgiving Book With A Familiar Character
. Follow along as Llama’s family celebrates Thanksgiving and the fall season with an array of delicious pumpkin treats, colorful autumn leaves, and plenty of gratitude. The central lesson in the story is that while Thanksgiving only happens once a year, Llama’s family can gives thanks for all that they have any time. With short and sweet rhyming text from beloved children’s author Anna Dewdney, this board book is ideal for keeping little minds and hands occupied this Thanksgiving season. Llama Llama Gives Thanks 6 A Book Inspired By Handprint Turkey Crafts
is a colorful board book filled with rhymes to help parents and toddlers celebrate the meaning of the season. Each page shares a different thing to be thankful for, so it’s an ideal choice to help your little one learn how to show their appreciation and be grateful. One Amazon reviewer says that they paired the book with a turkey craft, adding a feather each day with their toddler to share what they are thankful for. Five Little Thank-Yous 7 A Thanksgiving Counting Book
, author and illustrator Salina Yoon describes a troupe of turkeys who dance and twirl through their adventures. The physical book itself has crinkly turkey tail feathers that toddlers can touch and grab as you read to them. Amazon reviewer, Katie M., raves, “This is my son's favorite book. I have it memorized because I have to read it several times in a row many times a day. It rhymes, it's cute, and my son loves the feathers on the book.” Five Silly Turkeys 8 An Interactive Board Book About Thanksgiving Food The interactive board book, , is part of the Crunchy Board Book collection by Little Bee Books. The book features tabs that little fingers can pull on to make the adorable Little Turkey’s mouth move up and down to mimic him trying to eat all of the delicious Thanksgiving foods that all of his animal friends are bringing to their feast. For food-loving families, this read is top-notch. Your toddler will recognize mashed potatoes, yams, cranberry sauce, and so many other traditional foods enjoyed at Thanksgiving time. Between the book’s interactive elements and colorful illustrations by Allison Black, this read is sure to keep your tot entertained. Turkey Gobble 9 A Seasonal Board Book
The Cat In The Hat as they recite all the things they’re thankful for this Thanksgiving season. Part of a collection of seasonal books based on the beloved characters in his works, is an all-new story set to be released Nov. 16, 2021. Filled with lively illustrations and meaningful, holiday-adjacent content, this read is poised to become a treasured favorite. You can pre-order the 26-page long, toddler-friendly board book now and have it ready to read in time to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday this year. Dr. Seuss’ Thankful Things 10 A Thanksgiving Book About Love
features an utterly sweet message within the board book’s sturdy pages. Author and illustrator Sandra Magsamen’s work is a beautiful way to remind your tot just how much they are loved and cherished, not only at Thanksgiving time, but all of the time. Attached to the book’s pages are turkey “feathers” made from durable (but still soft) felt fabric that your child can enjoy playing with as you snuggle up tight and enjoy this adorably loving story together. I Love to Gobble You Up 11 A Story About Gratitude
, the precious main character teaches readers of all ages what it means to give thanks and be truly grateful. The main lesson of the story aims to express why it’s important not only to be thankful but to show appreciation to others through words and actions. This is one book that proves it’s never too early to teach your children to have an attitude of gratitude and instill qualities like self-esteem, confidence, and positivity through fun, entertaining story books. As one Amazon reviewer says, “This book will teach children that Thanksgiving is about more than just eating delicious food.” Taylor the Thankful Turkey 12 A Board Book About Thanksgiving Words
is written in a way that is similar to other ABC-style learning books, only instead of dedicating one page to each letter of the alphabet, every word that is included within this particular story starts with the letter T — thanks, turkey, trampoline, and even taco. The repetitive style of this board book is just perfect for toddlers and will help them really grasp the concept of thankfulness and remember the letter T long after this season has passed. T is for Thanks (and Turkey!)