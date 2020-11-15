An animated, kid-friendly Thanksgiving special full of charm and wit and, oh yes, one of the most iconic voices of our time, is heading your way. This week, a Thanksgiving episode of Pinkalicious and Peteriffic starring Carol Kane, whose voice you may recognize from such beloved hits as Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Scrooged, and of course, The Princess Bride to name a few, will be airing on PBS Kids. In the special, the actress lends her gravelly-yet-comforting vocal talents to a wisecracking gnome called Edna.

Pinkalicious and Peteriffic, based on books by Victoria Kann, follows the adventures of a creative little girl who loves the color pink more than anything aptly named Pinkalicious and her younger brother, you guessed it, Peteriffic, who trails along behind her or gives her a lift on his trusty scooter. In the upcoming Thanksgiving episode, premiering on Nov. 16 on PBS Kids, Kane will be featured as Edna the Gnome in a story called A Fairy Thanksgiving. Check your local listings for exact air times.

In the episode, the two kids accidentally damage Fairyanna's Thanksgiving table and set off to find out how to make it right. Enter Edna the Gnome, a tiny creature who shows the kids "the best pumpkin in Pinkville" to get a special pumpkin seed.

Ahead of its premiere on Monday, PBS Kids has given Romper an exclusive peek at what's to come.

Pinkalicious and Peteriffic has become a popular show for preschoolers ever since its debut in 2018 on PBS Kids, full of kindness and creativity. This Thanksgiving episode, which will also feature a story called Pinkfoot Playdate, is one of two new holiday episodes. The Pinkalicious and Peteriffic Christmas-themed special, Gingerbread House/Christmas Tree Trouble, will air on Dec. 7, 2020.

"We're so excited to ring in the holidays this year with two PINKALICIOUS & PETERRIFIC special episodes that will inspire young viewers to tap into their creativity all season long," executive producer of the series Dorothea Gillim told Broadway World. "From using found objects to create art to making ornaments and expressing yourself through dance, the engaging stories will spark the imagination and creativity of young children as they embark on new adventures with Pinkalicious, Peter and their friends."

New adventures with Carol Kane, too. No word yet if Edna the Gnome is set to return, but with Kane's background as a talented actress with a gift for creating eccentric characters, it would be great to see. Or at least hear.