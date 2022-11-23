There’s no holiday season without the Mean One. Kick off the holiday season with a triple dose of Mr. Grinch from the original, animated How The Grinch Stole Christmas to Jim Carrey’s iconic reprise and Benedict Cumberbatch’s version. No matter which version of the classic Dr. Seuss story you watch, just know there’s more than one way to get to Mount Crumpet and most are streaming ones this year. But, spoiler alert, none of the options include Netflix! Here’s everything you need to know watch all versions of The Grinch on TV in 2022.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)

There are multiple options to watch the original How the Grinch Stole Christmas narrated by the late Boris Karloff. Right now, the scheduled TV airings include:

NBC:

Friday, Nov. 25: 8 p.m. ET

Friday, Dec. 23: 8 p.m. ET

The original 26-minute special is also available for streaming on Peacock, Roku, and you can also purchase it on Apple TV.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Holiday-hubie whatie?! It’s becoming harder and harder to find Carrey’s live adaptation of the Grinch but it’s out there! Here’s where you can find the 2000 version on TV in 2022:

HBO Family:

Saturday, Nov. 26: 12:40 p.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 26: 3:40 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Nov. 29: 7:45 a.m. ET

You can also stream it on Amazon Prime, HBO Max, Hulu, and Roku.

The Grinch (2018)

Doctor Strange’s Benedict Cumberbatch plays the grumpy green Grinch in this 2018 animated remake, narrated by Grammy award-winning artist and producer, Pharrell. Below are the following dates and times you can watch this version on TV in 2022:

Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas:

Friday, Dec. 2: 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 3: 7:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 17: 6:55 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 18: 4:45 p.m. ET

Thursday, Dec. 22: 9 p.m. ET

Friday, Dec. 23: 5 p.m. ET

FX:

Sunday, Nov. 27: 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 27: 10 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 4: 4 p.m. ET

Monday, Dec. 5: 12 a.m. ET

You can also watch the 2018 version on Amazon Prime, Hulu, and Roku.

With all these options, you’ll still have plenty of time to wallow in self-pity, stare into the abyss, solve world hunger (remember, that’s a secret), and even squeeze in some jazzercize. Or, do as the Grinch would do, and just slip slowly into madness. Whatever floats your boat.