Perhaps you thought you knew all there was to know about Middle-earth. You might have thought wrong. The new series from Amazon Prime, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a true origin story, taking place thousands of years before the ring ever fell into the hands of the Baggins men living in the Shire. And this series looks like an even deeper dive into the dark and beautiful and engrossing world of Middle-earth than what we’ve seen before. Lucky us. Here’s everything we know so far.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is based on material written by J.R.R. Tolkien.

Unlike epic trilogies like The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings, this new original television series from Amazon Prime is based on supplementary material written by Lord of the Rings author J.R.R. Tolkien to help expand on the world-building of Middle-earth. The series is set in the Second Age and covers the rise of Sauron and the creation of the rings of power, as well as the fall of Númenor. All of these events were briefly touched on at the outset of Lord of the Rings, but this new eight-part series will flesh them out much more substantially.

Some familiar characters appear in the new The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer.

Fans of the Peter Jackson trilogy will remember the immortal elf Lady Galadriel, played by Cate Blanchett. In the new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Galadriel is played by Morfydd Clark. And this time, she’s sharing a portents of a dark figure about to rise over Middle-earth. The trailer sees her sharing her dark vision with Elrond, played by Robert Aramayo, who remains skeptical. But “you have not seen what I’ve seen,” she insists in the trailer. And what she has seen is pretty terrifying.

A glimpse at Middle-earth in the Second Age.

Galadriel also warns Elrond, “It will not just be the end of our people, but all peoples. The past is death. We either move forward or we die with it.” And fans get a glimpse at all of the different peoples occupying the Second Age of Middle-earth. “Beginning in a time of relative peace, we follow an ensemble cast of characters as they confront the re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth,” the description reads on Amazon Prime. “From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.”

When can we watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on Sept. 2 on Amazon Prime Video. You can stream with a subscription to the service. This will be an eight-part series, and the good news is that Variety reports a second season has already been ordered. Because we can never get enough of Middle-earth.