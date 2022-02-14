On Valentine’s Day, many couples opt to watch romantic movies, go out for a fancy dinner, or stick to other “activities” on this day of love. But my husband and I always rewatch different romantic episodes from The Office in addition to a nice dinner at home and other activities. Not only is it our favorite show, but there’s something relatable and lovely about every single romantic relationship in the series, whether that’s Michael and Holly, Dwight and Angela, or of course, Jim and Pam.

“There’s a lot of beauty in ordinary things. Isn’t that kind of the point?”

From Jim confessing his love to Pam on “Casino Night,” to Michael finally asking Holly out and ignoring Jan’s request, or Dwight finally realizing he truly loves Angela and then asking her to marry him after almost running over her with his car, there are so many special, romantic, and of course hilarious moments throughout the nine seasons of this incredible show.

So skip the fancy dinner and sappy movie, grab a charcuterie board, your favorite beverages and your favorite person, and cuddle up on the couch to binge a few of these 15 The Office Valentine’s Day episodes this year. Though they aren’t all Valentine’s Day-specific, they definitely have the romance factor you’ll be looking for on this day of love.

Romantic Episodes Of The Office To Watch On Valentine’s Day

Season 2, Episode 1: “The Dundies”: I love this episode because there’s something so sweet and exciting about that surprise kiss Pam gives Jim — even if it’s because she let her inhibitions go after drinking too many margaritas at Chili’s, where she not only felt God, but also isn’t allowed to go back to ever again. That melted ice making “second drink” will make you kiss your true love every time.

Season 2, Episode 22: “Casino Night”: When Michael hosts a Casino Night in the warehouse for a fundraiser, sparks continue to fly between Jim and Pam. After Roy leaves Pam for the evening, and tells Jim to “Keep an eye on her,” boy does he ever. When Jim comes up to Pam to presumably tell her that he’s thinking about transferring to Stamford, he tells her he’s in love with her. After she tells him “she can’t,” we later find Pam back at Jim’s desk. Jim enters and as she starts to say something, he grabs her and pulls her in for the best kiss ever. Swoon.

Season 5, Episode 4: “The Baby Shower”: Audiences seethed when Jan told Michael to not date Holly in her typical controlling psychopath fashion. The best part of this entire cringe episode featuring Ass-turd, is when Michael silently walks into Holly’s office and sweetly just gives her a hug, bringing her to tears. And he finally asks her out.

Season 6, Episodes 4 & 5: “Niagara – Parts 1 & 2”: Though it doesn’t go as planned — like most weddings — this two-part episode is of course still romantic. From Jim and Pam taking mental pictures to Jim cutting his tie off, and then the couple eloping to the Niagara Falls cruise to tie the knot in a secret ceremony, this is the perfect episode. It’s the episode where the famous line, “I bought those tickets the day I saw that YouTube video. I knew we'd need a backup plan. The boat was actually Plan C, the church was Plan B, and Plan A was marrying her a long, long time ago. Pretty much the day I met her.”

Season 7, Episode 18: “Garage Sale”: Michael’s proposal to Holly is in this romantic episode and it is so “them” and so romantic and sweet. There’s the walkthrough of the office showcasing all of their firsts, then the candles in the annex, and her weirdly going through the line of folks from the office and denying their marriage proposals. And then the fire sprinklers going off all over everyone and Michael getting down on his knees (and Holly does, too) and he proposes to her like Yoda because of course he does. The romance and sweet feelings are cut short when Michael informs everyone they’re moving to Colorado.

Where Can You Stream The Office?

Unless you’re old AF millennials like my husband and I and already have the complete series on DVD (that’s right, DVD, not even Blu-Ray) then you can head over to Peacock and binge your favorite The Office episodes right there. If you don’t want to deal with ads and commercials, you’ll have to purchase a Peacock subscription for $4.99. For unlimited ad-free access to The Office and all of your other NBC faves? Worth it.