SpongeBob SquarePants' best friend Patrick Star is getting his own show. That's right, The Patrick Star Show is coming to Nickelodeon and it will focus on the hilarious sea star and his equally quirky family.

Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants has been entertaining kids for more than 20 years. The sponge, who lives in a pineapple under the sea, is always up to something or another with Patrick Star. But now, people will get to learn more about Patrick in a brand new spinoff series, coming to Nickelodeon this summer. Here is everything that you need to know about The Patrick Star Show before it airs later this year.

Patrick's Family Will Be In The Spinoff

The Patrick Star Show is described as a "family sitcom" starring a younger Patrick Star, living at home with his family, where he hosts his own show for the neighborhood from his bedroom. Patrick's little sister, Squidina, is there to work behind the scenes, ensuring that things run smoothly while his parents and grandparents provide their support for his show in their own unique ways.

As it turns out, Patrick's family is just as whimsical as he is. And while his family's "unpredictable adventures" can sometimes interfere with his TV show, according to a press release, it makes for great television.

Where & When The Patrick Star Show Will Air

Nick Press

An official premiere date has not yet been announced, but you can expect to see 13 new episodes air on Nickelodeon sometime this summer.

You'll Meet New Faces In Bikini Bottom

In this new show, you'll learn more about Patrick's very fun and unique family. According to a Nickelodeon press release, here are the new faces that you can expect to see in Bikini Bottom:

Cecil Star: Patrick's fun-loving, happy dad, who is always sure to put his family first

Bunny Star: Patrick's loving mom, who is a "kooky oddball"

Squidina Star: Patrick's 8-year-old little sister who sees herself as the executive producer for his show

GrandPat Star: Patrick's grandfather, who sees himself as the genius of the family

In the meantime, you can stream the new SpongeBob film, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run on the new streaming service, Paramount+.