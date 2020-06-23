Hope you're ready to visit a pineapple under the sea because the new SpongeBob SquarePants movie will be available to stream at home in 2021. That's right, stream. THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: Sponge On The Run was initially slated for a theatrical release, but with the coronavirus leaving cinemas across the country either closed or running at a reduced capacity, things changed. And hallelujah, because nautical nonsense really is something we all could us right now.

Like with Scoob! and Trolls World Tour earlier this year, THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: Sponge On The Run will be available to stream via video-on-demand services like Amazon, YouTube, and iTunes next year. The movie was first expected to open in theaters in May but Nickelodeon delayed the theatrical release until Aug. 11 due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Now, however, it looks like there won't be a theatrical release at all.

"We are thrilled to have THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: Sponge On The Run, a premier, first-run movie from one of ViacomCBS' biggest brands, join CBS All Access’ expanding slate of franchise content from across ViacomCBS," Marc DeBevoise, chief digital officer, ViacomCBS and President & Chief Executive Officer, ViacomCBS Digital. “This launch will be perfectly timed with our continued expansion and planned rebranding of the service in early 2021, as we welcome SpongeBob and the gang from Bikini Bottom to the service in the biggest way possible.”

After the movie is released on video-on-demand services, it will be available to stream on CBS All Access, as will all of the original episodes of the show. Right now old episodes of SpongeBob SquarePants are available on NickHits on Amazon for $7.99 per month, but that is expected to change once ViacomCBS takes over exclusive rights to the popular kids' program.

Directed by Tim Hill and features Tom Kenney as the voice of SpongeBob, THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: Sponge On The Run will see SpongeBob and his best pal Patrick Starr heading to the lost city of Atlantis to find his beloved pet Gary, who has been snail-napped. They will definitely enjoy madcap adventures that will hopefully irritate Squidward.

"We’re happy to give kids and families a much-deserved lift in any way we can, and the PVOD release of the new SpongeBob theatrical and putting all seasons of the TV series on CBS All Access are two of the best ways I can think of to get immersed in the optimism and joy that this terrific character represents," Ramsey Naito, executive vice president of Nickelodeon Animation Production and Development, said.

While SpongeBob fans will have to wait a little longer than they might have hoped to watch the first new movie featuring the Bikini Bottom gang since 2015, at least they'll be able to watch it from the safety of their own home. Where they will have the freedom to drop on the deck and flop like a fish if that's what they're into.