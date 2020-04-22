Good news for fans of Scooby-Doo and the gang: Scoob! will be available to stream at home sooner than you think. No waiting for it to be released in theaters or anything, which means you'll be able to get some snacks and cozy up at home while catching up on the origin story behind the whole Mystery Inc. gang.

The new film from Warner Bros. was initially set to be released in theaters, but due to closures across the country related to the ongoing pandemic, Scoob! is going to be available to stream at home starting on May 15. "While we’re all eager to be able to once again show our films in theaters, we’re navigating new, unprecedented times which call for creative thinking and adaptability in how we distribute our content," As Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff said in a recent press release. "We know fans are eager to see Scoob! and we’re delighted we can deliver this feel-good movie for families to enjoy while they’re home together."

Scoob! was directed by Tony Cervone and stars Zac Efron as Fred Jones, Amanda Seyfried as Daphne Blake, Will Forte as Shaggy Rogers, Gina Rodriguez as Velma Dinkley, and Frank Welker as the title character Scooby-Doo.

For fans who want to stream Scoob!, it will be available on Premium Video On Demand platforms for a 48-hour rental that will cost $19.99. You can also digitally purchase it for $24.99.

Scoob! sees the whole gang together when they were just kids (or a puppy, in Scooby-Doo's case) as well as watching them fight off villain Dick Dastardly (Jason Isaacs) after being recruited by the Blue Falcon (Mark Wahlberg) to help them stop a "dogpocalypse."

The last time the Mystery Inc. gang was on the big screen was in 2004 when the live-action sequel Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed was released following the first movie Scooby-Doo in 2002. While Scoob! was meant to be released into theaters, it will definitely be a big relief to families who are spending more time at home to be able to have a new movie to stream in a few weeks. The streaming success of Trolls World Tour over the weekend proved that there's still plenty of profit for movies heading straight to streaming.

Scoob! offers parents and kids that perfect mix of nostalgia and new content, a little adult humor peppered in with kid humor. And the fact that you don't have to leave the house to watch it makes it even better.