The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo Is Being Made Into A Movie

When The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid first became a huge TikTok success, you had to know it was going to be made into a movie. The book was such a visual story, all about an imagined version of golden era Hollywood and the beautiful people who populated that place. It’s exactly the kind of story that begs to be adapted into a movie. Add to that an incredibly loyal and persistent fan base and you’ve got yourself a motion picture. While we’re still waiting for a release date, here’s everything we know so far.

The book (and movie) follow Evelyn Hugo and her true love (plus seven husbands).

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo sees the aging movie star tell her own version of events after years of being a main feature in tabloids. It’s a story full of tragedy and horror and love and acceptance. The book was a huge success both on TikTok and in real life, and fans are anxious to see it brought to the screen.

Netflix is giving us Evelyn’s story onscreen.

On June 29, Netflix announced it had acquired the rights to The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo and shared the plot of the film, which closely follows the book: “In a long awaited interview with a young journalist, Evelyn Hugo, an aging Hollywood starlet, pulls back the curtain on her seven marriages, and as she tells tales of Hollywood scandals, betrayals, and woe, she unveils shocking truths about her own life and the lives of everyone around her.”

The streaming service also revealed that Leslye Headland (Russian Doll, Bachelorette, Sleeping with Other People) would be directing, while Liz Tigalaar (Tiny Beautiful Things, Little Fires Everywhere) has been slotted to write the script.

Who will star in The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo?

While there have not been any announcements yet about the cast, fans of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo have really made a meal out of guessing.

One of the longtime frontrunners to play Celia St. James, an important person in Evelyn’s life, has long been Jessica Chastain. So much so that the actress took to Twitter to shut down rumors that she had decided not to star in the movie, noting that her refusal to sign a copy of the book had more to do with “taking credit” for someone else’s work than anything else. Other names that have frequently appeared in polls are Ana de Armas to play Evelyn when she’s young and Rita Moreno when she’s older, Saoirse Ronan or Anya Taylor-Joy as Celia St. James, and Raven Goodwin or Nathalie Emmanuel as Monique Grant. Jenkins Reid has said that she is thinking about possible actors “daily” and is hoping to make an announcement soon.

When will The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo be available to watch?

At this stage of the game, the movie is in pre-production with no word on a release date. But we know it’s coming to Netflix. So watch this space.