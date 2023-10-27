When Kevin McCallister was forgotten at home by his family and left to defend himself against the Wet Bandits, he did what any 8-year-old would do. He ate whatever his little heart desired. Kevin, played by Macaulay Culkin in 1990’s Home Alone, ordered a pie from Little Nero’s Pizzeria and feasted on some very nutritious microwavable macaroni and cheese with a cold glass of milk on the side. Basically every kid craving you can think of. And now you can recreate some of these nostalgic memories with the help of a new cookbook inspired by everything you love and remember about Home Alone.

The Unofficial Home Alone Cookbook by Bryton Taylor features 75 recipes inspired by the classic Christmas movie, all with clever names that will transport you right back to all the hijinks that went down at the McAllisters’ Winnetka, Illinois home. In this cookbook you’ll find a breakfast recipe for an “Airport Scramble” and a savory dinner side dish called “‘Keep the Change’ Potato Coins.” And if you’re in the mood for a festive happy hour, Romper can exclusively share a boozy recipe from the cookbook called the “Filthy Animal” that features a rather unusual ingredient: beef stock.

Introducing... the Filthy Animal.

This cocktail is made with vodka, beer, and beef stock infused with bay leaves. Courtesy of Harper Point Photography

In addition to the aforementioned beef stock, here’s what else you’ll need to make the “Filthy Animal” cocktail featured in The Unofficial Home Alone Cookbook. This recipe below makes two cocktails.

Ingredients

3 large bay leaves, divided

1 heaped teaspoon beef stock powder

1⁄2 cup boiling water

11⁄2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1⁄4 teaspoon Tabasco sauce

3 teaspoons lemon juice

2 ounces vodka, chilled

1 cup amber ale, chilled

2 pieces soft beef jerky

Directions

Place 1 bay leaf and beef stock powder in a medium measuring cup and pour in boiling water. Stir to combine, then let infuse 20 minutes. Pour mixture into a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake 1 minute to rapidly chill. Strain back into measuring cup and add Worcestershire sauce, Tabasco sauce, lemon juice, and vodka. Stir to combine. Pour into two high ball glasses filled with ice and top each glass with 1⁄2 cup ale. Pierce a cocktail skewer through a bay leaf before threading on a folded piece of soft beef jerky to garnish each drink.

Taylor acknowledges in the book that the ingredient list “might raise a few eyebrows,” but is confident you’ll be surprised by how it all comes together. “This cocktail takes aim at your taste buds with a blend of beef stock, beer, vodka, Tabasco sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and spices,” Taylor writes. “The ingredients might raise a few eyebrows, but your friends will be disarmed once they have their first sip. The only filthy thing about it is the name!”

The Unofficial Home Alone Cookbook features 75 recipes inspired by the classic Christmas movie. Simon & Schuster, Inc.

Cheers, ya filthy animals.

The Unofficial Home Alone Cookbook, from Simon & Schuster, is set to be released on Oct. 31.