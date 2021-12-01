You Can Spend The Night At The Home Alone House & Eat Pizza With Buzz McAllister

Whatever your plans might have been for the night of Dec. 12, be prepared to change them. Because you could head on over to the McAllisters’ Home Alone house for a night, living that sweet, sweet ‘90s dream alongside Buzz McAllister himself. That’s right, you can spend a night in the real Home Alone house along with three of your friends. Just try not to forget any of them when you leave the next day because then you’ll be stuck in a truly meta Home Alone situation.

The house from the original movie in Winnetka, Illinois will be available for a special one night event on Dec. 12, hosted by Devin Ratray, the man who played Buzz McAllister in the two first Home Alone movies and the latest version, Home Sweet Home Alone, available on Disney+.

According to the Airbnb listing, four guests can make their “ holiday wish come true: a cozy holiday scene with twinkling lights and a perfectly trimmed tree awaits you at the McCallister ‘castle’ (oh, and so does my pet tarantula — mind watching him for me?), now bookable for the very first time.”

No word on whether or not you can jump on mom and dad’s bed or if you’ll have to sleep in the attic if you spill milk. Hopefully Buzz will be on his best behavior.

Guests will be treated to a very Buzz McAllister-style night of entertainment, “all the comfort food your hearts desire, including plenty of Chicago’s finest pizza and a candlelit dinner of microwavable Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.” Ratray told People that the house will “be decorated exactly the way it was 31 years ago and complete with treats and tricks," adding rather ominously, “There will be booby traps, but nothing dangerous.”

Then, when you’re ready to wind down, you can enjoy a viewing of the film franchise’s newest holiday adventure, Home Sweet Home Alone, on Disney+, according to the Airbnb listing. You’ll also be given a LEGO Ideas Home Alone set to keep.

Airbnb will be donating to Chicago’s La Rabida Children’s Hospital for the event, which is not a contest. Guests are responsible for their own travel arrangements to the Winnetka home, just 20 minutes outside Chicago, for Dec. 12, but it will only cost $25 for the night. A pretty amazing deal.

If you would like the chance to spend the night at the McAllister house with Buzz and his security team, bookings open on Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. EST. Kevin McAllister and Wet Bandits not included.