Tia Mowry & Cory Hardrict Announced They Are Divorcing After 14 Years Of Marriage

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict are going their separate ways. The Family Reunion actress announced on Instagram that she and her husband are divorcing after 14 years of marriage and will continue to be friends as they co-parent their two children.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different,” she captioned a black and white image of herself and Hardrict shared on Instagram Tuesday. “I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family, and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

Her sister, Tamera Mowry-Housley commented under her sister’s post with heart emojis and wrote, “love you.”

Mowry filed the divorce documents in a Los Angeles court on Tuesday citing “citing irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, according to TMZ. Additionally, the Sister, Sister star is reportedly asking the judge for joint physical and legal custody of their two children, Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4. TMZ also reported that, per their prenuptial agreement, Mowry asked the judge to terminate the court's ability to give spousal support.

The couple met in 2000 and tied the knot in 2008. In 2013, the couple renewed their vows, in which the actress said their son was the inspiration to do so. “Cree was my motivation and inspiration to renew our vows,” Mowry told Us Weekly in April 2013. “Cory and I have been together for 13 years and married for five. However, we now have this new miracle in our lives and I wanted to celebrate our love, and what our love together created — Cree!”

Fast forward to this past April, the All American Homecoming actor and The Game actress toasted to 14 years of marriage. “I’ve loved you for 22 years and I’ll love you for a million more,” Mowry wrote to her then-husband at the time on her Instagram.

Although their romance has fizzled out, the actress seems to have discovered something more valuable in return, the value of self-love. “So many people have told me that,” she responded to Access Hollywood reporter Zuri Hall about her glowing at the 2022 Variety's Power of Women event. “You know what it is, it's self-love. I'm really, really just focusing on setting boundaries.”

“I'm in my forties and I'm just now learning [how hard it can be],” Mowry, 44, added. “All of you ladies out there, no matter how old you are, start now! It's really given me peace and joy.”