Tracee Ellis Ross' New Instagram Post Proves She's The Perfect Blend Of Her Parents

Tracee Ellis Ross not only looks like her mother, but she’s a carbon copy of her dad as well. Last week, the Black-ish actress shared two side-by-side images of her and her parents in honor of National Look-Alike Day on April 20 and they’ll definitely make you do a double-take.

“It’s the copy and paste for me,” Ross captioned the close-up images of her beside her mother, iconic singer Diana Ross, and her father, business tycoon Robert Ellis Silberstein.

Fans also noticed the striking similarities Ross shares with her parents. “Mom's eyes and Dad's nose,” one person commented, “and it's put together very nicely!” Another wrote, “Of course I see your mom in you, but your dad played his part as well. Boom.” One more added, “That’s what deep love is capable of.”

Ross was born on Oct. 29, 1972, and is the oldest of five kids. The Supremes’ lead singer shares Tracee, 49, and her sister Chudney, 46 with her first husband, Robert Ellis Silberstein. From there, Diana Ross welcomed Rhonda Ross Kendrick with Motown music mogul, Berry Gordy, followed by Evan Ross and Ross Naess with her second husband, Arne Naess, Jr.

The Girlfriends actress is arguably a daddy’s girl. Last April, she shared a touching video on her Instagram showing the moment she broke social distancing protocol to embrace her father. It was the first hug the two shared in months. “Oh, what a hug that was,” she captioned the video. “We went for a wonderful walk in Central Park together and talked and talked and talked. Vaccinated and outside but we still stayed masked up.”

Over the years, Ross has also embraced being her mother’s twin. Last August, she honored her mom by recreating one of her iconic photos from the 1975 movie, Mahogany, in which Diana Ross played a fashion model in Rome. Ross posed with a necklace that her mother wore in the movie.

“I respectfully inherit-steal a lot of my mother’s things,” Ross shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in an interview last August. “That necklace I have had and I was reorganizing and re-cataloging and I was just like ‘I really need to just do it now.’

Indeed, the genes are strong in the Ross family. Last April, Ross shared a slideshow of her siblings for National Siblings Day and, as is the case with her parents, the striking resemblance is undeniable.