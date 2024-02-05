When Tracy Chapman released “Fast Car” way back in 1988, I wonder if she knew that her song would become an anthem for moms from all over. Women who would eventually drive their children from school to soccer practice to the grocery store with that song playing as the soundtrack of their lives. It spoke to moms, all of us who “had a feeling that I could be someone.” And it spoke to our children too. Because when Chapman took to the stage at the Grammys for the first time in years to perform “Fast Car,” it made everyone nostalgic for driving around with their moms.

On Sunday, Chapman joined Luke Combs on stage to perform “Fast Car,” her first live performance in 15 years. The country star covered Chapman’s hit song in 2023 and said it was an honor to perform with her. “Tracy Chapman is such an icon, and one of the greatest artists that I think any of us will be along to see,” the country singer said in a video ahead of their performance. “It’s a full circle moment for me. Just to be associated with her and any way is super humbling for me.”

It was a full circle, emotional moment for the audience as well. Especially people who associated that song with particular moments in their lives with their moms.

The song, for anyone who doesn’t know it (which feels impossible), follows a young woman as she leaves home with a boyfriend in a fast car. Full of hope for her future as “someone.” They take off for the city, he disappoints her again and again, until she finds her way in her own life. Stands on her own two feet with her kids and her work. And tells him to “take your fast car and keep on driving.” It struck a deep chord with moms. So deep that this person’s mother listened to it as she passed away.

Something about the emotional nature of that song has had people crying with their moms for years.

This song had real personal resonance for me as a mom with my kids. When life was difficult, when we were struggling or I felt like I was failing, falling, not good enough, this was our little personal talisman. A song we listened to as we drove in the quiet twilight of summer, or on the morning school run. Or just me alone in the car with a coffee trying to find a way to reset, refuel, relearn how to believe that I could still be someone.

I hope Tracy Chapman knows the difference she made to moms all over the world with “Fast Car.” And I hope those moms see these tweets and know that they did become “someone” to their kids. That they were seen and known.