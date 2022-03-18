MENU
Movies
Disney/Pixar
10
Turning Red
Moments That Brought Us Right Back To Middle School
Millennials felt this movie deep in our 30-something bones
by
Jamie Kenney
March 18, 2022
Disney+
Turning Red
is set in 2002, so Millennials felt pretty nostalgic watching it. But it wasn't just the early '00s vibes — the mother-daughter moments from our middle school days hit us in the feels. Here were our favorite "too true" moments.
Disney+
#1. Teen Fan Magazines
Whomst among us didn’t have a stack of these in our rooms. Of course most of them were pretty cut up, of course, since we decorated everything from doors, notebooks, and lockers with the faces of our most beloved celebrity crushes.
Disney+
March 18. 2022
