Netflix’s Unicorn Academy Is Launching Toys That Look Just Like Sophia & Wildstar

When I discovered that Spin Master’s Unicorn Academy on Netflix boasts more than 30 million hours of watch time since it launched three months ago, I wasn’t surprised.... mainly because I’m pretty sure a few million of that can be laid at the feet of my daughter. But my own child’s screen time aside, I get it. Whomst among us hasn’t wanted to attend a school full of unicorns and magic? But alas: finding your child’s favorite characters on the toy shelf hasn’t been possible. Fortunately, that’s going to change with Spin Master announcing that Unicorn Academy toys are due to come out later this year.

For the animated fantasy-adventure series is adapted from The New York Times bestselling book series by Julie Sykes and takes place on (where else) Unicorn Island. There, Sophia and her friends attend Unicorn Academy where students learn to bond with their unicorn partner to unlock their powers. Those who can tap into the magic of these creatures can go on to become guardians of the island. is adapted from The New York Times bestselling book series by Julie Sykes.

The vibrant cast of characters — human and hoofed — are what make Unicorn Academy truly special and the line, which is expected in Fall 2024, will center around the independent and tenacious Sophia and her unicorn friend Wildstar.

Spin Masters

Retailing for $19.99, the Sophia and Light Magic Wildstar figures are true to their depictions in the series (with a little extra bling and flair). Press Wildstar’s star marking and her hoof will stomp to create a rainbow light effect (just like in the show). In addition to Sophia, toy site YouLoveIt.com reports, four other main characters and their unicorns will also be available at this 5-inch scale.

Spin Masters

At a larger scale, Rainbow Light-Up Wildstar (which will retail for $34.99) responds to your child’s touch (or yours if you want to check it our when they’re not around, no judgement: unicorns are awesome) with magical lights and unicorn sounds, including two songs from the series, “Follow Your Heart” and “There Is A Light.” This 11-inch toy will pair with a 9.5 inch Sophia doll. Other characters at this size include Ava and Isabel and their unicorns, Leaf and River, YouLoveIt notes.

So, yes, your child will have to wait the better part of a year to get their hot little hands on this line, but it’s nice to know that you can start to plan holiday shopping already!