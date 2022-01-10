15 Songs About Love, Friendship, & Family To Listen To With Your Kids On Valentine's Day

So, you’re already gearing up for Valentine’s Day celebrations with your little one with a cute playlist. But... what Valentine’s Day songs for kids can you include? Are there Valentine’s Day songs for kids? Don’t worry: we’ve got you covered with this family-friendly list of songs about love, friendship, family, and, of course, Valentine’s Day itself!

People have feelings about Valentine’s Day. Either they really, really love it and go all out, or they hate it because it’s superficial and commercial. If you’re in the first category, go ahead and skip down to the songs. But if you’re a V-Day hater, hear me out: couldn’t having kids be a great way to reshape the holiday in our image? Like, instead of perpetuating a holiday all about smoochy-smoochy card company romance, why not teach your kid “Valentine’s Day is about feeling loving towards not just romantic partners, but everyone! Because who couldn’t use more love in their life?!” A thought, people! Do with it what you will!

For our list of songs, we tried to get a good mix of messages (romantic love, family love, friendship, hearts!) and genres — jazz, rock, Broadway, and, of course, children’s music. Hopefully this will keep your kiddo entertained (and serve as an introduction to different types of music) but also keep you from being driven slowly mad by an endless barrage of overly-saccharine, repetitive ballads.

“Elmo and Abby’s Valentine’s Day Song” from Sesame Street A general rule in life is that you’re looking for a quality song for kids for any occasion, you need look no further than Sesame Street! Abby and Elmo sing this sweet little duet all about how they’re going to celebrate Valentine’s Day together. Even if it weren’t sung by your child’s favorite fairy and furry red monster, they’d still dig the poppy, family friendly tune. It’s also a great way to let kids know that Valentine’s Day isn’t all about all about romantic love: it can be able loving friendship, thinking about others, and thoughtfully coming up with ways to make others feel seen and loved.

“You’re My Best Friend” by Queen One can never go wrong with Queen and this sweet, incredibly wholesome song is perfect for fans of all ages with lyrics like... “Oh, you're the best friend that I ever had/ I've been with you such a long time/ You're my sunshine and I want you to know/ That my feelings are true/ I really love you.” That can be read either romantically or platonically. Bassist John Deacon wrote this poppy single for his wife, Veronica Tetzlaff. Deacon also wrote “Another One Bites the Dust,” “I Want To Break Free,” and “Under Pressure.” Tetzlaff and Deacon have been married since 1975 and have six children together.

“We’re Going To Be Friends” by The White Stripes This isn’t the roses and romance kind of Valentine’s Day song we probably think of at first, but it’s the perfect Valentine’s Day song for kids. This sweet, airy tune about making a new friend is the perfect distillation of a particular stage of childhood, when things like finding bugs and singing have the power to bring people together in a deep, meaningful way. So, really, it’s kind of a perfect Valentine’s Day song! It’s the kind of song that immediately brings a lot of adults back to grade school, which might explain why it’s been used in a variety of movies and TV shows and has been covered by a variety of well-known artists, including Jack Johnson, Bright Eyes, and First Aid Kit. A portion of the song serves as the introduction to Conan O’Brien’s podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend.

“You’re My Honeybunch” by Buddy Castle If this country-esque earworm sounds familiar, it’s because it went viral back in the early days of the internet when an adorably round-faced boy named Sam mouthed the words so perfectly that many people thought he was the singer. But the actual adorable voice you hear is that of Amy Castle, whose mother, Judianna, wrote for the girl as a Valentine's Day present daughter. Amy recorded it at 3 years old, her parents put the file up on their website to promote Balloons, the children’s album it was on, and, well, the internet did what the internet does! On her personal YouTube channel, under a video of her singing the song, she recently wrote, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all of your kind and thoughtful comments. It means the world to me to know that the song is so loved worldwide, and I never in a million years imagined this many people would get to hear it.”

“You’ve Got A Friend In Me” by Randy Newman Is there a better ode to loving friendship than this 1995 classic? The song serves as the opening and closing songs for Toy Story and is featured in all subsequent films, highlighting the ways all the different characters, human and toy, are there for one another no matter what. Perfect Valentine’s Day song for the kiddo who wants to celebrate friendships or just really, really loves Buzz Lightyear! (And who among us doesn’t, am I right?) “You’ve Got A Friend in Me” was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Song, but lost to “Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas.

“Love Is An Open Door” from Frozen First, let’s address the elephant in the room shall we? Those of us who have seen the movie (likely a million and seven times with a child who insists we call them “Elsa” rather than their given name), we know that Hans doesn’t mean any of the things he’s telling Anna. Hans is the bad guy! But the song in and of itself is pretty cute. And your kiddo definitely knows it. And, honestly, what’s not to love? The sweet lyrics of suddenly stumbled upon romance? The brilliance of the line “We finish each other’s–” “Sandwiches!”? It’s all good... outside of the context of one of the characters being a manipulative liar.

“All You Need Is Love” by The Beatles The lyrics and concept behind this song are so pure and simple and that is very much by design. John Lennon, who wrote the song, likened the its simple lyrics to a marketing slogan, but as a means to effect positive social change. While the song was later criticized for perhaps being a little too naive, George Harrison defended the simplicity, telling Q magazine “They all said ‘all you need is love, but you also need such-and-such else.’ But … love is complete knowledge. If we all had total knowledge, then we would have complete love and, on that basis, everything is taken care of. It's a law of nature.” Your little one might not get that philosophical about it, but it’s a sweet song about love and an excellent introduction to The Beatles.

“Tony Chestnut” by The Learning Station This song comes from The Learning Station aka Don Monopoli, Laurie Monopoli, and Jan Hrkach, who have backgrounds and degrees in early childhood education, child development and music who strive to make “healthy music for a child’s heart, body, and mind.” Tony Chestnut is more than just a whimsical song character, it’s a song complete with it’s own little dance that encourages kids to point to their “toe,” “knee,” “chest,” and head (which, I suppose for these purposes is a nut) as they sing along. And what does Tony do? He “knows I love you,” at which part kids point to their nose and eyes. (Get it?!) It’s super cute and we promise your kids will get into it!

“Getting To Know You” from The King and I This song is a favorite of grade school recitals everywhere and with good reason. The sweet, simple tune is all about the joys of getting to know new friends, and what better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than that. Written by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein, the song is sung by Anna, a British school teacher to her students, the children of the king of Siam (now Thailand) in the classic (and controversial) musical The King and I. Originally, however, the song was intended for South Pacific but was ultimately cut. Fortunately for musical theater lovers (and your musical Valentine’s Day plans) it got recycled!

“L-O-V-E” by Nat King Cole This song is the perfect Valentine’s Day song for kids for two reasons. For one, any song where you spell out a word seems to be something kids dig. (Considering they’re still or just learning the alphabet, letters are basically like celebrities to them.) For another, it’s never to early to introduce your kiddo to Nat King Cole, who’s lively jazz stylings are a perfect introduction to the genre in general. Incidentally, if you want to go multilingual this February 14, you can do that with this song: Cole also recorded versions of "L-O-V-E" and other songs, in Japanese, Italian, German, Spanish, and French (in which the song was renamed “Je Ne Repartirai Pas”).

“Valentine’s Day Song” by The Kiboomers You almost certainly don’t technically know this song, but you absolutely know this song. Sung to the tune of “B-I-N-G-O,” this song follows the same pattern of clapping out letters of a word (in this case “H-E-A-R-T” instead of the name of the farmer’s dog). The refrain is “I made a Valentine for you/ The heart shape says ‘I Love You’.” It’s a great way to get babies, toddlers, and preschoolers into the Valentine’s Day spirit. They know the tune and, let’s be honest: have those little guys ever encountered a clapping song they didn’t want to clap along to?

“A Bushel and a Peck” from Guys and Dolls Another great Valentine’s Day song for kids from the Great White Way, “A Bushel and a Peck” was first introduced in Guys and Dolls and is sung by nightclub performer (and perpetually engaged) Miss Adelaide. Even before the show officially premiered in November of 1950, however, the song (which is an absolute earworm) was recorded by a variety of popular artist, three of which simultaneously appeared on the Billboard charts starting in September. The song is great for a sing and a giggle this Valentine’s Day, and is a wonderful way to explain to children why America really needs to move from Imperial to the metric system. (Because memorizing that a bush is equal to 32 quarts while a peck is 8 quarts/a quarter of a bushel, or that a bushel is eight gallons and a peck is 2 is absolutely absurd.

“What A Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong This heartwarming, optimistic view of humanity as being connected on a loving, emotional level is a beautiful way to celebrate Valentine’s Day with kids. Though Louis Armstrong’s gorgeous original version song is part of what makes it so special, it was written by Bob Thiele and George David Weiss. The song was recorded in Las Vegas after Armstrong’s midnight show at the Tropicana and the session went until 6 in the morning. Armstrong only accepted $250 for the recording and redirected what he would otherwise be paid to the orchestra to make sure they were compensated for the overtime hours.

“Skinnamarink” by Sharon, Lois & Bram We all know this one right? While it is perhaps most popular for its use on The Elephant Show back in the ‘80s (OG Millennial moms remember), it actually goes back even farther. The song was originally composed for the Broadway show The Echo. Never heard of that one? Probably because it was written in 1910! The song has changed a bit from its original version, and if you think “Skinnamarink-a-dink-a-dink” was weird, know that the original song included a whole plot about the Chief Crocodile of Boola Boola Isle who loved a sea nymph, who was also pursued by King Fish Kokomo.