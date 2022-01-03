What Day Is Valentine’s Day 2022? Here’s When Cupid’s Arrow Will Strike

It wasn’t easy, but you survived the holiday season. The toys have been cleared, the wrapping paper put away, and your days of baking copious amounts of cookies shaped like snowflakes are a wrap…literally. Sure, your tree might still be up, but hey, whose isn’t? But just when you thought you could settle into the couch for a long winter’s nap, there’s another holiday on the horizon: Valentine’s Day. So get ready to swap silver and gold for all things red and rosy, because you’re going to need to know what day is Valentine’s Day 2022. After all, it’s coming up quicker than you think.

What Day Is Valentine’s Day 2022?

In some ways, it’s easier when a holiday falls on the weekend. It takes a lot of the pressure off you, since you have more time to prep and get stuff done, because as we know, getting one.more.thing done during the week is a nightmare. But 2022 is promising to be a peach, because Valentine’s Day falls on a Monday this year. And while that might not seem like NBD, it kind of is, especially when you think about the logistics you’re going to have to pull off in order to accomplish it all. If your child is having a Valentine’s Day party in school, you might have to bring in pre-approved cupcakes, help out with activities — all while still working and taking care of your kiddos.

And that’s not even taking into consideration canoodling with your cutie. Because if you’re looking forward to a night of romance, it’s going to have to wait until you’re done with that whole bath/book/bedtime routine. But that’s only possible if you’re not already exhausted from the day’s activities to even feel like getting sexy with your sweetie.

When Did Valentine’s Day Start?

Like some unofficial holidays we celebrate, (we’re looking at you, April Fool’s Day), it’s hard to pinpoint exactly how Valentine’s Day began. What is known is that there are three possible saints who were named Valentine or Valentinus, and all of them (ack) lost their heads when it came to matters of the heart — literally. Yup, all three saints were killed for their contributions to legalizing love, History.com reported. St. Valentine, who lived in third century Rome, secretly performed marriages for soldiers who were forbidden to marry by decree of Emperor Claudius II. Yet another St. Valentine of Terni (a bishop, no less) was executed by Claudius II. The third Valentine was a prisoner who was helping Christians escape Roman prisons. As the story goes, he fell in love with the jailor’s daughter and wrote her letters signed “From your Valentine”.

Here’s How You Can Celebrate Valentine’s Day With Your Kids (Without Taking Up Too Much Time)

Valentine’s Day 2022 is on a Monday, but that doesn’t mean you still can’t share the love. There are lots of simple (yet sweet) ways to celebrate the holiday. For starters, you can always slip a cute little Valentine’s Day card or treat in your kiddo’s lunchbox. You can dress your kids in cute V-Day inspired clothing (if they’ll let you, that is), or make heart-shaped pancakes that have love in every bite. If you don’t feel like cooking, you can always go out for a family dinner date, and come bedtime, you can read a love-themed book.

Even if you’re still recuperating from the holidays, Valentine’s Day will be here soon. Don’t let the fact that it’s on a Monday this year stop you from having the loveliest of days with those you love the most. Whatever happens after the kiddos are in bed is entirely up to you.