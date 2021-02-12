Whether you have kids and don't have a sitter, or if you're currently living during a pandemic while you're reading this, with Valentine's Day coming up, you're probably looking for some creative and romantic at-home Valentine's Day date ideas. You need some ideas that will make this night feel different than every other night you're at home in the evenings wearing your pajamas and binging Netflix after the kids go to bed. While binging shows on Netflix can certainly be entertaining and romantic — depending on what you watch, I suppose — you may be looking for some ideas outside of the box. And I've got you covered with more than 30 different date-at-home ideas for you to try in three different categories. Plus, most of them are free, with the exception of purchasing food or games that you don't already own. There's something for every type of couple in this list, whether you enjoy cuddling up for a good movie and eating snacks, getting daring in the bedroom, or playing games and having fun. Enjoy, and happy Valentine's Day to you and yours. Home is where the heart is after all.

Valentine's Dates With Games & Entertainment

Board game night

Strip poker

Video game challenges (Mario Kart, Mario Party, old-school Golden Eye on Nintendo 64, etc.)

Naked Twister (or regular Twister clothed)

Couple’s Trivia

Play the "Never Have I Ever" game.

Play the “What Would You Rather Do” game.

Pretend the electricity is out and if you have a fireplace, light it up and make s’mores, make wacky meals of food that would go bad in the fridge, tell scary stories with a flashlight, light candles, and build a fort.

Make your backyard into a drive-in movie night by watching a movie outside complete with blankets, snacks, and hot chocolate to stay warm. Alcohol can also keep you warm.

Have a pillow fight.

Create a scrapbook.

Rearrange a room together.

Do karaoke or play Guitar Hero.

Play The Newlywed Game.

bojanstory/E+/Getty Images

Valentine's Dates With Food & Drinks

Cook each other different parts of a meal together in the kitchen.

Recreate a favorite meal you've had together on a previous date night.

Do a wine tasting at home.

Have a virtual sip and paint party in your living room.

Do a chocolate tasting.

Have a finger-food dinner and feed each other.

Two words: Fondue Night.

Make homemade pizza together.

Valentine's Dates Full Of Intimacy & Romance