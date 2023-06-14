Even if you haven’t watched all 10 seasons of the Vanderpump Rules, you’ve probably heard all of the recent gossip following the cast. Since the reality show premiered on Bravo in 2013, there’s been a lifetime’s worth of drama, engagements and break-ups, and — especially most recently — cheating scandals. But despite all the turbulence, there have been some happy and successful relationships come from the show, and five adorable babies!

Over the past few years, Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark, Kristina Kelly and Max Ville, Scheana Shay and Brock Davies, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor, as well as LaLa Kent and Randall Emmett have all welcomed babies. All of these couples are still together, some married, except for Kent and Emmett who split in 2021 after being engaged for about three years.

Schroeder and Clark are currently expecting their second child, which she announced back in March. Some of the others have reported having plans to be pregnant with their second sometime this year, but no official announcements have been made.

Assuming you’ve exhausted yourself over #Scandavol, let’s take a look at all the cast members’ babies and families.

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark Stassi Schroeder, Beau Clark, and daughter Hartford. Stassi Schroeder is married to Beau Clark, who both are former cast members of the reality series. The two wedded in September 2020 and welcomed their first child in January 2021. Hartford Charlie Rose is now 2 years old and cuter than ever. Schroeder is currently pregnant with her second child!

Kristina Kelly and Max Ville Kristina Kelly and Max Ville with first child, River. Kristina Kelly was on Seasons 2 through 7 of the series. She and boyfriend Max Ville have been together 13 years and welcomed their first child in March of this year. The two live in California with their son, River, now 3 months old.

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Scheana Shay and Brock Davies with daughter, Summer. Scheana Shay is one of the OG cast members of the show and is now married to Brock Davies, who is also a cast member of Vanderpump Rules. Their first child was born in April 2021 and they wedded August 2022. The couple named their daughter Summer, is now 2 years old.

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor were both cast members of Vanderpump Rules and left the show in 2020 after allegedly both being fired due to problematic tweets on Taylor’s account. Taylor was on the show since the beginning and Cartwright made her first appearance on Season 4. The couple got married in 2019 and their son, Cruz, was born in April 2021.

LaLa Kent and Randall Emmett LaLa Kent and daughter, Ocean. LaLa Kent joined the show on Season 4 and is currently still on the series. She was engaged to producer Randall Emmett from 2018 to October 2021. The couple had a complicated and messy split, especially since the break-up came shortly after they gave birth to their first child, Ocean, in March 2021. Emmett was on the show for Seasons 8 and 9, but is no longer a cast member because of the split.

Even throughout all of the drama and turbulence that the cast endures throughout Vanderpump Rules, they have started the cutest little families.