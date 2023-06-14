Even if you haven’t watched all 10 seasons of the Vanderpump Rules, you’ve probably heard all of the recent gossip following the cast. Since the reality show premiered on Bravo in 2013, there’s been a lifetime’s worth of drama, engagements and break-ups, and — especially most recently — cheating scandals. But despite all the turbulence, there have been some happy and successful relationships come from the show, and five adorable babies!
Over the past few years, Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark, Kristina Kelly and Max Ville, Scheana Shay and Brock Davies, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor, as well as LaLa Kent and Randall Emmett have all welcomed babies. All of these couples are still together, some married, except for Kent and Emmett who split in 2021 after being engaged for about three years.
Schroeder and Clark are currently expecting their second child, which she announced back in March. Some of the others have reported having plans to be pregnant with their second sometime this year, but no official announcements have been made.
Assuming you’ve exhausted yourself over #Scandavol, let’s take a look at all the cast members’ babies and families.
Even throughout all of the drama and turbulence that the cast endures throughout Vanderpump Rules, they have started the cutest little families.