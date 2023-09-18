Stassi Schroeder is celebrating something she has in common with her children and it’s not just their DNA. The former Vanderpump Rules star shared in an update on Instagram that she’s rocking postpartum diapers after giving birth to her second child with husband Beau Clark.

Schroeder gave birth to her and Clark’s second child, a son named Messer Rhys Clark, on Sept. 7. “We love him so much already, send prayers Hartford doesn’t terrorize him,” she wrote on Instagram earlier this month. Schroeder and Clark also share a 2½-year-old daughter named Hartford Charlie Rose, who just started preschool. In Clark’s own birth announcement on Instagram, the proud new dad wrote, “My beautiful wife gave birth to a beautiful little boy. 💙 My heart is full.”

In the Bravo star’s latest update on Sept. 17, Schroeder shared a series of photos of her family out on the town and having lunch at The Belmont in Los Angeles, including one of her holding her newborn son while Hartford plays with one of her parents’ phones.

“Three of us are wearing diapers,” Schroeder captioned the post.

“Y’all 3 are the 💩 though! 😍😂,” Clark wrote in the comments.

Fans also took to the comments to share a few jokes of their own like, “you put beau in a diaper to match the kiddos??”

Fellow moms also dropped a few comments about the beauty of postpartum diapers. “Oooh the postpartum diapers. What a time to be alive,” one follower wrote, while another joked, “Instead of OOTD it’s now DOTD diaper of the day 🔥🔥.” One more said, “Umm the disposable underwear with the granny pads are amazing- never felt more confident 😉.”

Schroeder and Clark started dating in 2017, during Season 6 of Vanderpump Rules, and officially married in October 2020 in a small ceremony due to the pandemic. Their engagement, which took place in Hollywood Forever Cemetery, was documented on the reality show and the couple later had a second wedding in Italy with family and friends in May 2022.

Since her departure from Vanderpump Rules in Season 8, Schroeder launched a weekly podcast called Straight Up With Stassi and has written two memoirs. In a July 2023 interview with Mini Magazine, while she was pregnant with her son Messer, Schroeder got candid about motherhood and what surprised her most about pregnancy. “[No one prepares you for] the constipation and hemorrhoids. I’m sorry if that’s TMI, but let me tell you, it’s life-ruining how bad it is,” she said. “I don’t understand how this isn’t talked about more often. No one warns you that your butt is going to be in serious pain 24/7.”