12 Kid Guests Who Appeared On 'Ellen' Show Over The Years & Stole Our Hearts

After 19 seasons and 18 years of being on air, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that The Ellen Show will end in 2022. Ellen DeGeneres will no longer be scaring her celeb friends and interviewing viral sensations, but you can always revisit the moments adorable kid guests appeared on Ellen and made the talk show so much better.

While The Ellen Show has welcomed too many celebrities to count — remember when Kim Kardashian accidentally revealed the sex of her third child in 2017? — a number of kids got famous, or even more famous, on the talk show as well. But DeGeneres will no longer invite talented kids to her show because the host and comedian is ready to close the door on this chapter of her life.

“I’m a creative person, and when you’re a creative person you constantly need to be challenged, which is why I decided to host the Oscars or why I decided to go back to stand-up when I didn’t think I would. I just needed something to challenge me,” DeGeneres told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Wednesday. “And as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore.”

While kids will now have to go viral the old-fashioned way, on TikTok or YouTube without The Ellen Show, fans will always remember some of Ellen’s most memorable kid guests. They’re permanently celebrities now, after all. Here’s a look back.

Sophia Grace & Rosie

The two adorable cousins from England — 8-year-old Sophia Grace and 5-year-old Rosie — first appeared on The Ellen Show wearing matching pink tutus and crowns in 2011. Sophia Grace rapped the Nicki Minaj song “Super Bass” while Rosie danced at her side. After becoming Ellen regulars interviewing celebrities on the red carpet, Rosie is now a teenager who is making music, while Sophia Grace recently turned 18 and has her own brand, LoLo London.

Greyson Chance

After going viral on YouTube for his performance of Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi” while he was in the sixth grade, Greyson Chance appeared on Ellen just days after the host saw his video. Two weeks later, Chance became the first artist signed to DeGeneres’ record label, according to Forbes. Like Sophia Grace and Rosie, Chance frequently revisited the show, coming back to perform over the years and catch up with DeGeneres about his life.

Heaven King

In 2013, then 3-year-old Heaven King went viral on YouTube for dancing to the Beyoncé song, “Heaven” with her mom, Tianne. The mother daughter duo appeared on Ellen shortly after where they recreated the adorable dance for DeGeneres and were awarded with the opportunity to meet Beyoncé at a concert. Of course, they continued to stop by Ellen multiple times over the years to show off their dance moves. It’s no surprise that Heaven is still dancing in videos on her Instagram account and posting on her YouTube channel, where she has 1 million subscribers.

Brielle Milla

It wasn’t just kid performers who got to appear on Ellen. DeGeneres was also host to kids with cool talents, like Brielle Milla who could recite the periodic table of elements at the age of 3. After her first appearance on Ellen in 2015, Brielle became a frequent guest, known for her science segments, and most recently appeared on the show in 2020. The now 9-year-old is still into science and regularly posts random fact videos on her YouTube channel.

Tavaris Jones

Tavaris Jones was just 4 years old and had been dancing for just “10 hours” when he appeared on Ellen for the first time in 2016. Tavaris continued to appear on Ellen to show off the new dance moves that he learned from “watching videos” online. During his appearance in 2019, Tavaris had lost a tooth and was still dancing on the show.

Kai Langer

Four-year-old Filipino crooner, Kai Langer, stole the hearts of audience members after performing Bruno Mars’ song, “Grenade” on The Ellen Show for the first time in 2013 and asking DeGeneres to be his girlfriend. Langer continued to croon on the show over the past few years and even got to meet some pretty big celebrities, including his favorite singer, Bruno Mars.

Aidan Prince Xiong

At just 8 years old, the hip hop dancer impressed Ellen with his incredible moves in 2014 and his passion for dancing all the time. Prince, who is now 15, has since shared the stage with Justin Bieber and Missy Elliot, according to NBC News, and is the star of his own YouTube channel.

Nick & Sienna

Nick and his 4-year-old daughter first appeared on The Ellen Show in 2019, where they showed off their musical skills. The duo’s first appearance on the show has over 20 million views, proving that people really can’t handle the cuteness of it all. Nick and Sienna are still performing together and documenting it on their Instagram account, which has over 500,000 followers.

Sid & Nandan

The table-tennis obsessed brothers made their first appearance on Ellen in 2017 where they wowed guests with their unbelievable table tennis playing. They also made an appearance on Little Big Shots that same year where they seriously impressed the show’s host, Steve Harvey. Don’t worry, the brothers are still playing table tennis.

Young Dylan

The rapper from Maryland with a penchant for fashion first appeared on Ellen in 2016 where he wowed DeGeneres with his talent for rapping. Like most memorable guests, Young Dylan continued to appear on the show over the years, where he caught the attention of one important person — Tyler Perry. Perry developed a show for Nickelodeon, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan, with the boy as the star of the show. In the sitcom, Young Dylan stars as an aspiring hip-hop star who moves in with his aunt and uncle and turns their world upside down. How’s that for a surprise from DeGeneres?