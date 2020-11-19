Here's Where You Can Watch The Friends Thanksgiving Episodes

If you're going to be spending Thanksgiving at home this year, then you'll probably want to know how to watch the Friends Thanksgiving episodes. This Thanksgiving is unlike any other — but watching the cast of Friends celebrate the holiday sans masks and social distancing will get you in the holiday spirit somehow.

The Thanksgiving episodes of Friends are iconic. Who doesn't remember the time when Monica put a raw turkey on her head (wearing a pair of sunglasses, of course) in an effort to cheer up Chandler? Or the Thanksgiving when Chandler locked himself in a box to prove a point? Every single season of Friends has a Thanksgiving episode, which means there are 10 episodes in total. These episodes can provide some welcome entertainment — whether you're looking for something to watch while you prepare your famous Thanksgiving sides or just need something to fall asleep to during your post-feast nap. The good news is, watching all 10 of these episodes (or even just a few) shouldn't be too hard this year.

The Episodes Are Airing On Nickelodeon

You will be able to catch these episodes on Nickelodeon's Nick at Nite nighttime programming block on Thursday, Nov. 26 (yes, Thanksgiving night) starting at 9 p.m. Nickelodeon will air select Friends Thanksgiving-themed episodes at random until 5 a.m., which is perfect if you're up late shopping those virtual Black Friday deals or if you ate too much turkey and can't get any sleep. You can check your local listings to see what time your favorite episode is airing, this way you won't miss out on it.

Nick at Nite will also be airing what they're calling the "Super-Stuffed Friends-Giving" — a programming block comprised of classic Friends episodes filled with hilarious moments starting on Monday, Nov. 23, according to Variety.

Or, Stream Them On HBOMax

In case you missed it, Friends left Netflix at the beginning of this year. So you can find all 10 seasons of Friends currently streaming on HBO and Warner Media's streaming service, HBOMax. The complete list of Friends Thanksgiving episodes can help you easily hop between the seasons and instantly locate the episodes. But this comes at a cost — you will need an HBO Max subscription to watch, which costs $14.99 a month. Although it might be a little pricey, you can use your HBO Max subscription to watch every single Friends episode and turn your Turkey Day into a full blown Friends marathon.

Although you might not have been able to have your own Friendsgiving with your friends this year, watching these Friends Thanksgiving episodes is pretty much the next best thing. Spending Thanksgiving with Monica, Chandler, Joey, Ross, Rachel, and Phoebe sounds like pretty great company to me.