How To Watch The Best SpongeBob SquarePants Christmas Episodes From Bikini Bottom

It’s Christmas time in Bikini Bottom! SpongeBob, Patrick, Squidward, Gary, Mr. Krab, and the rest of the Bikini gang are celebrating the holidays from the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. Below is a complete list of Spongebob Squarepants’ Christmas episodes and how you can watch them.

SpongeBob Squarepants Has A Bunch Of Christmas Episodes

SpongeBob Squarepants first premiered in 1999 and has been on TV for 13 seasons. While the show has done plenty of holiday-themed episodes, these are perhaps the best of all.

Season 2, Episode 28: “Christmas Who”: SpongeBob dresses up in karate gear and prepares to surprise Sandy in a sneak attack. When he finds her, she is putting up Christmas lights. SpongeBob mistakes the decorations for fire and tries to put them out with seawater. It turns out he never heard of Christmas, so Sandy tells them about it. SpongeBob goes on to tell the story to Patrick, Squidward, and Mr. Krabs. Everyone, except Squidward, puts their Christmas letters into glass bottles and shoots them in the air for Santa to receive them and decorate a coral tree. Squidward eventually gets into the Christmas spirit and dresses up as Santa.

Season 8, Episode 3: “Frozen Face-Off”: Everyone in Bikini Bottom is participating in a sled competition. The winner gets $1 million. SpongeBob gets Gary to lead his sled, while Patrick chose gummy worms, and Squidward had an actual worm. Plankton uses a robot version of himself in the race while he sneaks into Krusty Krab and tries to open the safe to the secret formula. He fails to open the safe and instead rips an atom which causes a nuclear explosion, which destroys the Krusty Krab and turns Krusty Krab and Squidward into ice cubes. Plankton ends up getting the Secret Formula bottle but before he can celebrate, he’s eaten by a Snow Mollusk who mistakes him for a jelly bean.

Season 12, Episode 24: “Planktum’s Old Chum”: If you’re wondering what makes this a Christmas-related episode, Chum Day is a holiday in Bikini Bottom, invented by Plankton. Plankton's usual rotten chum dump spot gets too full. While out looking for a new dump location, he comes across SpongeBob. To convince SpongeBob to help him, Plankton tells him it's a holiday in which fish are supposed to give each other chum. SpongeBob agrees to help him and offers to make gifts. The two go about pouring rotten chum all over the city. Bikini Bottom residents get angry and want to beat Plankton up until SpongeBob comes out with a Santa hat and starts to sing about Chum Day For a moment everyone chimes in until the sanitary inspector comes and gives Plankton a fine and forces him to eat all the spilled chum. Yuck! Talk about a Christmas spirit spoiled!

Watch SpongeBob Squarepants on Paramount+

Seasons 1-12, totaling 257 episodes, are streaming now on Paramount+. Subscriptions start at $9.99 a month, including a 30-day trial and a Showtime subscription. Episodes are also available on Nickelodeon and Amazon Prime.

Don’t forget to “drop on the deck and flop like a fish!” to the SpongeBob Squarepants Christmas theme song.