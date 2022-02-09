10 "We Don't Talk About Bruno" Memes To, Well, Talk About

Who could have predicted “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” would become the breakout hit of Disney’s Encanto? The song about an outcast family member of the Madrigals is essentially a sing-a-long roast and has become the ultimate internet fodder inspiring all kinds of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” memes. Ironic given the fact that in the song, all of the characters basically dump on Bruno and his weirdly accurate prophecies. That’s about as far from Frozen’s “Let It Go” or Lion King’s “Circle of Life” as you can get. And yet it’s a super earworm. So much so it usurped Adele!
“The Disney film’s soundtrack and lead single have a lock on the top of the album and song charts,” as YahooNews reported. Incredibly this feat was managed with nearly no radio play. Streaming sent the song into the stratosphere, but the internet helped it on its way. Just like any pop culture phenomenon, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” memes have started popping up all over. Even the author of the songs in Encanto, Lin Manuel Miranda, makes an appearance in a “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” meme, just as he should. He’s up for an Oscar, although it’s actually for “Dos Oruguitas” — but we don’t talk about him not getting a nod for “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”
The truth? Your powers against “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” are useless. Give in to the glory that is this spellbinding Disney hit.