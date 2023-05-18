What parents need to know about the new Fast & Furious movie Fast X.

Fans of Fast X, the latest (and reportedly beginning of the end) of the Fast & Furious saga of films, are all gearing up to see Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa go toe-to-toe onscreen. Even before seeing the film, you know it will be full of cool cars, hand-to-hand combat, and Diesel as Dom Toretto reminding everyone about the importance of “family” every chance he can get. We all know kids who love a car chase, so there might be a temptation to take them to see it. But Fast X was not really a movie made for little kids so you might want to hold off on buying tickets for the whole family.

Fast X is a star-studded greatest hits compilation.

Fast X is chock full of returning cast members and some massively famous faces added into the mix. Of course Diesel is back to reprise his career-making role as Dom, while Tyrese Gibson returns as Roman, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty, Jason Statham as Shaw, and Alan Richardson comes back as Aimes. Jason Momoa stars as villain Dante Reyes, who is seeking revenge against Dom and his friends for killing his father in Fast Five. He sets off a bomb in Rome and blames it on them, scattering the members of Dom’s crew across Europe. Along with Momoa, Helen Mirren, Cardi B, Rita Moreno, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, and John Cena join the cast as they try to find their way back to each other. There are loads of references to older movies in the franchise as well, making Fast X feel like a greatest hits compilation, and as the first of a two-part series be aware that it ends in a cliffhanger.

The violence (and objectification of women) is ramped up in Fast X.

Common Sense Media notes that Fast X is full of “non-stop over-the-top cartoonish action mayhem.” There are stabbings, lots of guns, car crashes, explosions, bombs, and characters die offscreen. Much as there have been with the other movies in the franchise, women’s bodies are frequently objectified. Even the trailer sees lots of zooming in on women’s body parts in ways that many parents might not want their kids to see.

What is Fast X rated?

Fast X is rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, language and some suggestive material. Kids over the age of 13, particularly kids who have seen the other movies in the franchise, should be okay to see Fast X. Common Sense Media recommended kids over the age of 14 would be okay to see the film.

When does Fast X premiere in theaters?

Fast X hits theaters across the country on May 19. A perfect way for fans of the franchise to start their summer... if they’re over the age of 13.