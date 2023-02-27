M3GAN Is Finally Available To Stream... After The Kids Go To Bed

When M3GAN first premiered theaters, it was a massive hit. A generator of thousands of GIFs, an instant cult classic based almost solely on the peculiar esthetic of M3GAN herself. If you happen to be one of the few people who has not heard about the artificial intelligence doll with an over-developed sense of propriety and comically old-fashioned wardrobe, you might be thinking this sounds like a cute movie for kids. After all, kids love dolls, right? So is M3GAN appropriate for kids to watch? Here’s what parents need to know.

What is M3GAN about?

The story behind M3GAN (played by Amie Donald and voiced by Jenna Davis) sees a young girl named Cady (Violet McGraw) survive a car crash that kills her parents. Cady is sent to live with her aunt Gemma (Allison Williams), who might be her legal guardian and a literal toy maker but really has no clue how to take care of a child. Especially a grieving child. Enter Gemma’s creation “M3GAN”(an acronym for Model 3 Generative ANdroid) who is meant to be her best friend. She is tasked with being a friend to Cady as well as a teacher and quasi-parent, mostly expected to “protect” Cady from any kind of loneliness or pain. And boy, does M3GAN ever take her role seriously. Some might even say too seriously.

M3GAN might be about a doll, but it’s definitely not a kids’ movie.

M3GAN’s dance moves have gone viral, and certainly some of the TikTok youth have taken to emulating those dance moves. Which could give parents the sense that this movie is sort of a campy, kid-friendly faux horror. Think again. M3GAN is definitely campy, but it’s also dark and disturbing. Think Chucky from Child’s Play with a different motivation, or Frankenstein’s monster in a dress with a complicated bow at the neck.

This is not a kids’ movie. M3GAN kills characters in frequently gruesome ways, there’s some salty language including a few F-bombs, and let’s get real here. Do we really want our kids out here looking for a M3GAN doll of their own to use against us?

What is M3GAN rated?

The original theatrical release was given a PG-13 rating, which matches up pretty well with Common Sense Media’s recommendation that M3GAN is appropriate for kids 14 and up, while parent reviews on the site say it’s OK for kids 11 and up. However, a different unrated cut is also available for streaming now, and you can bet that one is going to give even more scary/bizarre M3GAN moments plus some more swears peppered in for good measure.

How can you watch M3GAN?

If, like so many of us, you were waiting to watch M3GAN in the comfort/safety of your own home, you’re in luck. After a hugely successful run in theaters, M3GAN is now available to stream on Peacock. The original theatrical version as well as the unrated edition. Neither version is something you’ll want to watch with young kids.