Entertainment
This New Streaming Service Just Made It Easier To Marathon-Watch House Hunters
Psst! You can also stream every episode of Counting On.
One more streaming service has entered the chat. You can now try out Discovery+, the newly launched streaming platform that hosts shows like House Hunters, Counting On, and Little People, Big World.
Discovery+ will be home to several shows, specials, and original programming from popular TV networks like TLC, HGTV, FoodNetwork, Lifetime, the Cooking Channel, and Animal Planet. While you won't find newly released movies on the streaming service, you will find 55,000 previously aired episodes from Discovery owned channels, according to Variety, which is great if you can't get enough of TLC family reality shows or just love those classic Food Network cooking competitions. Discovery+ also has a preview of the shows slated to premiere on Chip and Joanna Gaines' newest TV network, the Magnolia Network, so you can get a taste of what's to come.
But before you add another streaming service to your entertainment rotation, here is everything you need to know.
How Much Does It Cost?
A basic Discovery+ subscription plan starts at $4.99 a month after a free, seven day trial. If you prefer an ad-free version, that's available for $6.99 a month.
You can also snag a free subscription for a year. Verizon customers with Play More Unlimited and Get More Unlimited plans can get 12 months of Discovery+ for free by signing up in the My Verizon app. Verizon customers can check their eligibility for this promotion online.
Where Can I Use Discovery+?
According to a press release from Discovery, Inc., the streaming service is available on Amazon Fire TV streaming devices, Apple devices like iPhones and iPads, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs made after 2017, as well as Google devices. You can check to see if your device is compatible here.
When Is It Available?
Now. You can start watching every single episode of shows like Little People, Big World on Discovery+ starting today. The streaming service launched on Monday, Jan. 4.
What Shows Are On Discovery+?
Tons. Out of the many shows to watch on the streaming service, there's plenty of content appropriate for younger audiences too, with the majority of it being a reality or competition based show. There are plenty of shows to watch with your kids, and many shows to watch once they go to bed, too.
Kid-Friendly
- America's Cutest
- Cake Boss
- Counting On
- Crikey! It's The Irwins
- Dogs 101
- Food Network Star Kids
- Girl Scout Cookie Championship
- House Hunters Family
- I Kid You Not
- Jon & Kate Plus Eight
- Kid's Baking Championship
- Kid In A Candy Store
- Little People, Big World
- Mythbusters Jr.
- Playhouse Masters
- Puppy Bowl
- Puppies vs. Babies
- Rachael vs. Guy: Kids Cook-off
- Super Dad
Reality Shows
- 90 Day Fiancé
- A Baby Story
- Cash Cab
- Craft Wars
- Dance Moms
- Dr. Pimple Popper
- Extreme Couponing
- Four Weddings
- Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance
- I Didn't Know I Was Pregnant
- Insane Coaster Wars
- Joe Exotic: Before He Was King
- Married at First Sight
- Meghan & Harry: A Royal Baby Story
- My Teen is Pregnant & So Am I
- Oprah Winfrey Presents SuperSoul Conversations
- OutDaughtered
- Say Yes To The Dress
- Toddlers & Tiaras
Cooking & Home Improvement
- 30 Minute Meals
- A Very Brady Renovation
- Amy Schumer Learns To Cook (Uncensored)
- Beachfront Bargain Hunt
- Bobby & Giada In Italy
- Cake Wars
- Chopped
- Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives
- Fixer Upper
- Flip or Flop
- Food Truck Nation
- Guy's Grocery Games
- Home Town
- House Hunters
- House Hunters International
- Island Hunters
- Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines
- Property Brothers
- Tiny House Hunters
- Unwrapped
Whether you make it your goal to watch every episode of Jon & Kate Plus Eight or just want to watch a kid's cooking competition, Discovery+ may be an affordable option to amp up your streaming options.