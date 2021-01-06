This New Streaming Service Just Made It Easier To Marathon-Watch House Hunters

One more streaming service has entered the chat. You can now try out Discovery+, the newly launched streaming platform that hosts shows like House Hunters, Counting On, and Little People, Big World.

Discovery+ will be home to several shows, specials, and original programming from popular TV networks like TLC, HGTV, FoodNetwork, Lifetime, the Cooking Channel, and Animal Planet. While you won't find newly released movies on the streaming service, you will find 55,000 previously aired episodes from Discovery owned channels, according to Variety, which is great if you can't get enough of TLC family reality shows or just love those classic Food Network cooking competitions. Discovery+ also has a preview of the shows slated to premiere on Chip and Joanna Gaines' newest TV network, the Magnolia Network, so you can get a taste of what's to come.

But before you add another streaming service to your entertainment rotation, here is everything you need to know.

How Much Does It Cost?

A basic Discovery+ subscription plan starts at $4.99 a month after a free, seven day trial. If you prefer an ad-free version, that's available for $6.99 a month.

You can also snag a free subscription for a year. Verizon customers with Play More Unlimited and Get More Unlimited plans can get 12 months of Discovery+ for free by signing up in the My Verizon app. Verizon customers can check their eligibility for this promotion online.

Where Can I Use Discovery+?

According to a press release from Discovery, Inc., the streaming service is available on Amazon Fire TV streaming devices, Apple devices like iPhones and iPads, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs made after 2017, as well as Google devices. You can check to see if your device is compatible here.

When Is It Available?

Now. You can start watching every single episode of shows like Little People, Big World on Discovery+ starting today. The streaming service launched on Monday, Jan. 4.

What Shows Are On Discovery+?

Tons. Out of the many shows to watch on the streaming service, there's plenty of content appropriate for younger audiences too, with the majority of it being a reality or competition based show. There are plenty of shows to watch with your kids, and many shows to watch once they go to bed, too.

Kid-Friendly

America's Cutest

Cake Boss

Counting On

Crikey! It's The Irwins

Dogs 101

Food Network Star Kids

Girl Scout Cookie Championship

House Hunters Family

I Kid You Not

Jon & Kate Plus Eight

Kid's Baking Championship

Kid In A Candy Store

Little People, Big World

Mythbusters Jr.

Playhouse Masters

Puppy Bowl

Puppies vs. Babies

Rachael vs. Guy: Kids Cook-off

Super Dad

Reality Shows

90 Day Fiancé

A Baby Story

Cash Cab

Craft Wars

Dance Moms

Dr. Pimple Popper

Extreme Couponing

Four Weddings

Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance

I Didn't Know I Was Pregnant

Insane Coaster Wars

Joe Exotic: Before He Was King

Married at First Sight

Meghan & Harry: A Royal Baby Story

My Teen is Pregnant & So Am I

Oprah Winfrey Presents SuperSoul Conversations

OutDaughtered

Say Yes To The Dress

Toddlers & Tiaras

Cooking & Home Improvement

30 Minute Meals

A Very Brady Renovation

Amy Schumer Learns To Cook (Uncensored)

Beachfront Bargain Hunt

Bobby & Giada In Italy

Cake Wars

Chopped

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives

Fixer Upper

Flip or Flop

Food Truck Nation

Guy's Grocery Games

Home Town

House Hunters

House Hunters International

Island Hunters

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines

Property Brothers

Tiny House Hunters

Unwrapped

Whether you make it your goal to watch every episode of Jon & Kate Plus Eight or just want to watch a kid's cooking competition, Discovery+ may be an affordable option to amp up your streaming options.