Other than being a 6-year-old dog, Bluey Heeler is just like any kid. She likes dressing up and playing games with her younger sister, Bingo, spending time with her dad Bandit and her mum Chilli, and hanging out with her friends. But if you’ve ever watched the animated Australian kids’ show (and if you have little kids, you definitely should watch!), then you may be curious: what kind of dog is Bluey and her family? A guide to all the dog breeds featured on the Emmy-winning series is below.

Bluey and Bandit are Blue Heelers.

Like her name hints, Bluey is a blue heeler, also known as an Australian cattle dog, who can be born with blue or red coats. According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), this breed is “compact but muscular” with “boundless energy,” who become “bored and gets into mischief.” Sounds just like Bluey!

Several of Bluey’s family members are also Blue Heelers, including her dad, Bandit, and her cousin, Muffin.

Bingo and Chilli are Red Heelers.

Bingo and Chilli are red heelers, which are also known as Australian cattle dogs. “Both coat varieties feature distinctive mottling or specking patterns,” according to the AKC.

Blue is a blue heeler and Bingo is a red heeler. Bluey - Official Channel/YouTube

Their friends feature a wide mix of dogs.

Bluey and Bingo’s friends are a diverse group of dogs. These include:

Daisy and Honey are beagles.

Jack and Lulu are Jack Russell terriers.

Rusty is an Australian red kelpie.

Indy is an Afghan Hound.

Jean-Luc, Lucky and Chucky are Labrador retrievers.

Coco is a poodle.

Mackenzie is a border collie.

There are more than 50 different dog breeds featured in Bluey. Bluey - Official Channel/ YouTube

Secondary characters represent more dogs.

The Bluey Wiki lists all the dog breeds represented in the show from side characters. These include:

Alfi is a Dingo.

Buddy is a Fawn pug.

Busker is an Irish terrier.

Chippy is a borzoi.

Cherry is a red saluki.

Calypso is an Australian shepherd.

Captain is an American foxhound.

Chloe is a Dalmatian.

Doreen is a Great Pyrenees.

Dougie is a Cavapoo/Cavoodle.

Fido is a chocolate Labrador.

Gruber is a German shepherd.

Harley is a Japanese Akita.

There are many different dog breeds in Bluey. Bluey - Official Channel/YouTube

Hercules is a Saint Bernard.

Jasper is a Doberman.

Judo is a chow chow.

Juniper is a Shiba Inu.

Lila is a Maltese.

Maynard is an Irish wolfhound.

Mia is an English setter.

Missy is a shih tzu.

Mrs. Retriever is a golden retriever.

Pom Pom is a teacup Pomeranian.

Pretzel is a Chihuahua.

Radley Heeler is an Australian cattle dog (red-blue heeler mix).

Rich J. and Winnie are English cocker spaniels.

Rocko is a basset hound.

Sadie is a Siberian husky.

Snickers is a dachshund.

Sparky is a mastiff.

Surfer is a Rough Collie.

Winton is an English bulldog.

Zara and Bentley are Cavalier King Charles Spaniels.

Other breeds included in Bluey.

These characters weren’t a big part of the show (they weren’t even named!), but they represent even more dog breeds.

Bluey is available on Disney Junior and on Disney+. Disney Junior UK Channel/YouTube

Checkout Dog is a Maremma Sheepdog.

Customer is a kooikerhondje.

Customer 2 is a basenji.

Customer 3 is a whippet.

Docket Boy and Postie are Catahoula Leopard Dogs.

Doctor is a schnauzer.

Nurse is a greyhound.

Pony Lady is a cockapoo.

Shop Assistant is an English springer spaniel.

The Terriers are Scottish terriers.

Vet Corgi is a Pembroke Welsh corgi.

There are more than 50 different dog breeds featured in Bluey! And who knows? There may be even more when Season 3 comes to the U.S. on August 10. Stream Bluey on Disney+.