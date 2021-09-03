Halloween is on the horizon and if you’re itching to get going on decking your home in spooky decor, you might be wondering where to find it. Little by little jack-o-lantern items are popping up on retailers’ shelves. But what about the really bold and bizarre statement pieces? One of the best spots to find great Halloween decorations is Sam’s Club. Why? Because Sam’s Club Halloween items are vast, varied and many of the items you won’t find any place else. So here’s when Sam’s Club puts out Halloween decorations and costumes.

When will Halloween products hit Sam’s Club’s stores?

While their full line of Halloween products aren’t on the floor yet, Sam’s Club’s Halloween spread sounds promising. According to one Sam’s employee, certain items are beginning to trickle out including haunted Halloween wreaths and a surprisingly friendly looking pumpkin-headed door greeter.

Throughout the coming weeks shoppers can expect to see Sam’s Club put out more and more of their Halloween products which will include tabletop and mantel pieces, outdoor Halloween decorations, costumes, and candies in bulk. The Sam’s Club employee Romper spoke to said if you want to snag the best items, you should call or check in weekly because these seasonal products go fast.

When to find Sam’s Club’s Halloween Decorations Online

Of course, if you can’t wait to shop in the store for Sam’s Club Halloween products, you can find a few of the store’s devilishly daring decor items online. Perhaps you need a freaky furry spider for your entryway or huge witch figure to go in your front yard. They’re available online now to ship.

So while you’re filling your cart with Sam’s Club Halloween bulk candy deals or picking up your kid’s costume (this unicorn ensemble, perhaps?), check out the many decorative items as well to make sure your home is the ultimate haunted house come October 31.