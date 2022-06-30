Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Loki star Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are having a pretty spectacular 2022 so far. Not only did the couple get engaged, but it turns out they are also going to be parents.

Ashton arrived alongside her co-stars for the New York screening of her new period drama, Mr. Malcolm’s List, on Wednesday. She was not accompanied by Hiddleston but she was sporting a baby bump on display under her glamorous beaded tulle evening gown. The actress actually confirmed her pregnancy in a behind-the-scenes look at her preparation for the screening in Vogue, although she did not comment on her baby bump. Instead she feasted on a banana split while a glam squad worked on her for the evening, and if that doesn’t sound like the most amazing way to enjoy an evening, pregnant or otherwise, I don’t know what is.

The actress did not share any details of her pregnancy, which is in keeping with the couple’s decidedly private way of dealing with their relationship as celebrities. Share as little as possible.

Zawe Ashton confirmed her pregnancy at the premiere of Mr. Malcolm's List on June 29, 2022 in New York City. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hiddleston and Ashton, who first starred on Broadway in Betrayal together back in 2019, didn’t even announce their engagement initially. Instead they left it to the rest of the world to figure out when they arrived at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) with Ashton sporting an engagement ring. The Thor actor had only this to say to confirm he was engaged to Ashton in an interview with The Los Angeles Times; “I’m very happy.”

A source close to the couple told People that they initially bonded over being British people living in New York City. “Being Brits abroad, they would hang out frequently. Zawe and Tom showed great affection for each other, and you could also see that coming off slightly in their onstage performance,” the source said, noting that Hiddleston is a “very private person.” Considering he was once in such a public relationship with Taylor Swift that they were called “Hiddleswift,” perhaps we can’t blame him for wanting to keep his private life under wraps.

He may be private, but his fans are celebrating whether he likes it or not. “I’m so thrilled for him and Zawe Ashton. They’re gonna be such amazing parents,” wrote one fan on Twitter. “Tom Hiddleston deserves to be a dad omg this is his moment I know he will be the greatest dad in the world,” wrote another.

Now all that is to be done is to sit and wait for the next bit of surprising updates from the couple in 2022. Like twins or a surprise wedding or something.